‘Just Doesn’t Feel Right’: Wendy Williams’ Best Friend Says Host’s Disappearance from the Public Is ‘Sinister’ Amid Blowback to ‘Where Is Wendy’ Documentary

Wendy Williams’ closest friends are sounding the alarm about her court appointed guardianship as the TV host continues to be secluded from loved ones.

The former New York radio personality was last seen in Lifetime’s four-part documentary, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” which was released in February. The footage was filmed between August 2022 and April 2023. Before that, she had been photographed in New York in May of last year.

Wendy Williams’ best friend expresses concern about the host’s disappearance following “Where Is Wendy?” documentary. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Her close friend Regina Schell suspects that nefarious ulterior motives are being enacted by her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, preventing Williams from receiving proper care and contact with her family and the public. Morrissey was appointed in May 2022 following the daytime Emmy nominee’s health-related departure from “The Wendy Williams Show.”

Williams has a storied past of dealing with alcoholism and drug use and was recently diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The documentary revealed the extent of her cognitive issues and addiction battle.

According to Morrissey, the former host is being treated at a rehab facility; however, her inner circle has not been informed of her whereabouts and is unable to contact the 59-year-old.

“Talking is Wendy’s life, her whole claim to fame is talking, and I don’t think she would be this quiet unless she was forced to be quiet,” Schell told The U.S. Sun. “Where is Wendy and why is no one asking that question? And why is no one answering that question? Why can’t they produce Wendy, or an actual statement from Wendy, or a picture of Wendy? Where is Wendy?”

Wendy Williams calls out her bank and her former financial team in new Instagram video:



”Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo have this conservatorship petition to keep me out of my money,” pic.twitter.com/OvaH2JQhyv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2022

Schell said she and Williams spoke multiple times a day every day, but that she has not heard from the celebrity gossiper in over a year. Their friendship extends back to their high school years. She further claimed that she lived with Williams for months at a time during the summer of 2022 in New York, as well as the fall months when she was in California.

In an earlier interview with NewsNation, the concerned friend claimed that Morrissey was slow to act when the Radio Hall of Fame inductee needed food, noting that Wendy was unable to spend her money on her own and that the guardian was contacted for all of her needs.

Wendy Williams’ high school friend Regina Schell says the TV host is being silenced by her legal guardian. (Photos: Regina Schell via The U.S. Sun.)

“So, every time she had to do anything that she had to pay for, she had to go through the guardian,” Schell told host Chris Cuomo in February, just after the documentary was released. She also alleged that hours would go by before her requests were attended to. “So Wendy wouldn’t have any food.”

She further claimed that Williams is “somewhere that she can’t reach a phone because Wendy can always get to a phone, because if she could get to a phone, she’d be calling me. I think she should be surrounded by family and friends and people who love and support her, instead of some stranger who has her who knows where.”

This Wendy Williams situation really breaks my heart. 🥹💔 pic.twitter.com/QjGVpcLQzA — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 22, 2024

In the wake of the documentary airing, Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has alleged that the production was a means to exploit her. Several of the “Hot Topics” maven’s family members, such as her sister Wanda, son Kevin Jr., and a niece and nephew, participated in the filming.

Schell questioned, “What is the endgame? How does this end when her money is gone? Where is she? It’s got a sinister vibe to it. That’s what gets me. There’s something about it that just doesn’t feel right. … There’s no sign of her beyond a statement that was made which doesn’t sound like her at all.”

Amid concerns about her multi-million dollar legacy being squandered, it was reported in May that Williams’ New York penthouse was sold for $3.75 million. It was purchased three years prior for $4.5 million.