Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr. Reportedly Was Served with Eviction Notice for Miami Apartment Weeks Before Her Documentary Exposed His Spending Habits

Wendy Williams‘ son Kevin Hunter Jr. reportedly received an eviction notice for his apartment in Miami, Florida, last month. The notice came days after the documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams” revealed what some are calling his excessive spending habits.

Reports about Hunter being sued for $70,000 in back rent on another $2 million Miami pad first surfaced in 2022 months after “The Wendy Williams Show” was canceled. According to The U.S. Sun, the former talk show host paid one full year of rent on the apartment in March of 2021. Hunter was later evicted from that apartment after his mother was placed under financial guardianship in 2022 and he was put on an allowance. The former talk show host was later diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

Hunter reportedly moved into another Miami apartment last fall and signed a lease agreement for $3,731 per month. The U.S. Sun reports that the 23-year-old failed to pay rent in February and owed a total of $4,317.08 before being served an eviction notice on Feb. 26. Hunter received a three-day notice of non-payment of his rent, which he reportedly paid on March 5, as the attorney for the landlord filed a notice to dismiss the eviction.

Williams’ son appeared in the Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams,” where he explained that his mother had always paid for his housing. Hunter said was he unable to pay the rent on the first apartment because of his mother’s health issues and her being given a court-appointed guardian.

The 59-year-old stayed with her son for a period of time after her daytime show ended, and Hunter said that he was accustomed to using his mother’s American Express card for their expenses.

“When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it’s not a cheap lifestyle,” he said. “The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness. … My mom has never been a cheap person so whether it be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments,” he said. “It was all under one American Express.”

The documentary revealed that $100,000 was charged to Williams’ AMEX for food deliveries approved by the former radio host, and his mother threw her only child a $120,000 birthday party.

Williams’ nephew Travis Finnie said in the film, “Kevin’s rent was $80,000. Kevin’s Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves. So for them to have a court case and ripping him away from taking care of his mother is very questionable.”

Williams returned to New York after spending time with her son in Florida after the court-appointed guardian demanded she return. She was later placed in a facility for cognitive issues. The documentary depicts the family saying they were not aware of her whereabouts. However, the media maven does keep in contact with her family.

Hunter currently works as a club promoter in Miami while attending Barry University. The documentary revealed that Williams’ guardianship is up for review this year, and her sister Wanda reportedly is seeking to take over as her guardian.