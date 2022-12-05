‘Wasting No Time Replacing Tocha’: Video of Heiress Harris Singing to Kandi Derails When Fans Joke She Can Replace Xscape Member LaTocha 

Watch out, Heiress Harris is taking over stages in Atlanta. Fans are joking that T.I. and Tiny Harris‘ youngest daughter could become the fifth member of her mother’s group, Xscape or perhaps temporarily replace one of the four group members: LaTocha Scott.

Heiress sings to Kandi backstage of Atlanta show (@amandaxyc Twitter)

On Sunday, Nov. 4, the 6-year-old joined her parents on stage during Xscape’s performance of the R&B Music Experience tour stop in Atlanta. After performances from R&B legends Dru Hill, Silk, 112 and Bobby Brown, Xscape closed the show with a melody of their greatest hits.

At one point, Tiny introduced her husband, T.I., who performed a few of his Atlanta anthems, including “Whatever You Like.” Tiny and Heiress joined the “Trap Muzik” rapper on stage while fans in the audience gushed over the touching family moment.

Later, a video surfaced of Heiress singing backstage with fellow Xscape singer Kandi Burruss. She held the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star’s hands while singing Andra Day‘s Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up.”

“You did so good,” said an impressed Burruss, with a round of applause from her mother and others in the dressing room following.

Fans continued gushing over powerful the vocals in the comments, noting the range in her singing voice. As she’s shown from time to time, whether singing in her own home or in front of a crowd, she is full of energy, personality and spunk.

“Little @heiressdharris is a superstar,” added Burruss. Another wrote, “She’s gone be so damn good when she get older just listen to the control now!”

Others believe she’s got the perfect voice to stand in for Xscape singer LaTocha Scott, who opted out of performing due to other obligations. One person said, “Wasting no time replacing Latocha.” Another said, “Heiress said, ‘I can step in for Auntie Tocha.'”

A third social media user added, “Heiress pack your bags! You’re covering for Tocha.”

👑✨Heiress singing Happy Birthday to Legend at his Birthday Party 🥺❤️@queennaija pic.twitter.com/mSCyINoD0B — Fan Account | QueenNaijaSings (@QueenNaijaSings) January 30, 2022

Heiress has learned a thing two from her successful parents, who have built R&B and hip-hop careers. The young entertainer built a following on social media for her personality and voice and began taking vocal lessons with coach Annie Tracy. Fans have continued to praise the growth and elevation in her range as she gets older.

She proved she can hang with the big dogs when she stood in for her Grammy Award-winning mother and aunt during another Atlanta showcase.

As previously reported, Tiny and Burruss missed a performance last December after being exposed to COVID-19. Group members LaTocha and Tamika Scott took the stage, but Heiress turned out to be the real star from that night. Tiny expressed how proud she was her daughter’s performance in the caption of a post on Instagram.

“Man I’m so so proud of my Lil Sunshine @heiressdharris she made my night! She showed up & showed out for her mama!” she wrote at the time. “Thanks to my sisters @therealtamikascott & @iamlatocha for holding it down for their group! Y’all some true Legends.”

Tiny continued, “Honored to be apart of one of the best R&b groups in the world!! Last but not least, we have the most amazing fans! Thx for the rocking out wit us! HeiresDoesItAll #Xscape #TochaTamika #AtlantaShow.”