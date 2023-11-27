Fans Say It’s Time to ‘Believe the Kids’ as Other Family Members’ Complaints Against T.I. and Tiny Resurface Following Heated Exchange with King Harris

Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ parenting has been called into question after a livestream of the rapper and his son King Harris’ alleged scuffle has become internet fodder. The explosive blowout took place in a suite at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during the Nov. 26 Falcons-Saints game.

Footage floating around social media reveals the 19-year-old and his parents were engaged in a dispute partly over his upbringing. The aspiring hip-hop artist claimed that he did not grow up with a silver spoon but instead that he was reared by the streets outside of his parents’ gated community.

Social media speculation that something is wrong in the household of T.I. and Tiny (left) is surfacing as fans side with King Harris (bottom left, right photo) and some of his older siblings who have called out their parents. (Photos: @majorgirl/Instagram, @tip/Instagram)

In a past interview, King claimed that he was raised by his maternal grandmother and only appeared with his family when cameras were rolling for their defunct reality show, “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.”

His claims were seemingly confirmed during the livestream when Tiny said he relentlessly cried to be with his grandmother as a child. The Xscape singer also jokingly exposed her son for using a pacifier until he was 12 years old. The taunting erupted into the tension-filled exchange between T.I. and King that has since prompted questions about the inner workings of the couple’s home.

Like King, his older sisters, Zonnique Pullins and Deyjah Harris, have both expressed disappointment with aspects of their childhood. Zonnique, 27, admitted she felt abandoned at times by her mother in a February interview. “What hurt me is, honestly, my mom being with Tip all the time. Like, even now, today that’s how it is. They’re just tied to the hip,” she said on “The Jay Hill” podcast.

King not lying on Ti and Tiny … look at these old interviews of Zonnique speaking on her mother Tiny. Y’all have to go to Youtube to Watch the full Live and Interview. This basically goes along with what King said. 😐 pic.twitter.com/OP5RKyBC90 — ꧁B̺͆ A̺͆ B̺͆ Y̺͆ D̺͆ O̺͆ L̺͆ L̺͆✞꧂ (@iamdejmilann) November 27, 2023

A clip of her comments resurfaced as proof for some observers of things not being kosher in the Harris household. “After Zonnique said she resented her parents, Deyjah’s hymen fiasco along w/ her depression, and King’s very obvious hatred for them, it’s clear we’re not getting the full story and we probably never will, but I hope their kids can find some solace soon. This makes me sad :/,” tweeted an X user.

Deyjah has candidly spoken about her mental health struggles and past dealings with self-harm. In September, she spurred speculation of a fractured relationship with the “King Back” artist when she tweeted, “Having a parent that always thinks they’re right is exhausting lmaooo.”

The 22-year-old also faced ridicule three years ago when T.I. revealed that he accompanied her to gynecologist appointments to ensure that she was a virgin as a teenager. Amid the backlash, he clarified that he was not in the exam room and that he apologized to his daughter.

And guess what? He probably can’t stand his daddy either. Something dark was happening in that household. https://t.co/PeP4mFhlPs — 👩🏾‍💻✍🏾 (@itslexdawriter) November 27, 2023

Fans used the aforementioned instances as context for siding with King. One tweet read, “The oldest girl said her mom was never around, the middle girl was beefing with her dad online, King said his grandma raised him & is constantly lashing out at ppl (his parents included). I’m gonna believe the kids on this one.”

Neither T.I. nor Tiny have weighed in on the public discourse about the dust-up or the accusations of them failing to nurture their children.

The couple, who wed in 2010, share seven kids in total: King, Major, and Heiress from their union; Zonnique is from a previous relationship of Tiny’s; and T.I.’s kids Messiah, Deyjah, and Domani were each born of prior relationships.