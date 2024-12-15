‘Y’all Saw BIG TIP?’: T.I. Warns Female Fans About ‘Pipe Watching’ His Trousers After Wife Tiny Violently Checks Him Over His Outfit Choices

T.I. is trying to keep the peace in his marriage with a warning to fans whose wandering eyes may cause trouble.

The rapper-turned-comedian especially cautioned his lady followers that he has nothing to offer them other than a few jokes and that his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, has him following strict orders to thwart any indecent proposals.

The “King of the South” sent countless women into a frenzy on Dec. 6 when he posted a video of himself promoting his shows at Good Nights Comedy Club in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He wore a pair of black dress pants with gold stripes down the side, a black dress shirt, a black trench coat with gold buttons, and black boots. While there were comments praising his wardrobe choice, there were far more from people who were certain they caught a glimpse of a bulge in his trousers.

T.I. warns fans he has a “violent wife” after swooning ladies are caught “pipe watching” the rapper’s trousers. Photos: TIP/Instagram.

An eager follower asked, “What’s in yo pocket TIP?” While another fan said, “I almost tripped into the comments to see if y’all saw BIG TIP.” A third person commented, “I’m coming to see sumn. But it ain’t the jokessssssss.”

He took notice of the attention and, the following day, recorded another video message; this time, he held the phone himself, ensuring the only thing viewers could see was a portion of his chest and his entire face.

“Listen, man, I don’t know who it is out there, man, that need to know, but y’all need to chill with all that pipe watching. Now I am restricted to just from like chest-high videos, man, you know what I’m saying,” he began the video.

The “What You Know About That” artist further stated, “I have a violent wife. OK? I have a violent wife. She done gave me a damn…a ‘Looney Tune’ knot on my head. I got hair, so you can’t see it that well, but look, man, y’all need to chill, man.”

T.I. then humorously advised his admirers, “Eyes up here, OK, ladies? Somebody tell my wife I’ll be wearing my loose pants tonight, my loose pants and my ball-breathing boxers,” as the clip ended with him chuckling. This time around, the comments derailed with people dredging up T.I. and Tiny’s bedroom activities.

“She may as well relax….Yall have threesomes so it’s not like other women off limit,” an individual remarked. Lawsuits filed against the couple revealed that they have invited extra participants to share in their intimate moments, though both artists vehemently deny any sexual wrongdoing. Someone else wrote, “Like that’s gonna stop his side quests,” alluding to numerous rumors of the rapper being unfaithful.

Others were simply humored by T.I.’s warning. “That’s right @majorgirl (keep the camera up high) because I don’t know what he said on that prior video,” read one comment. The Atlanta natives have been together since 2001 and tied the knot in 2010.

They are parents to a blended family of seven kids. Together, they share sons, King and Major, and a daughter, Heiress. Tiny entered the relationship with daughter Zonnique and T.I. with sons Messiah and Domani and daughter Deyjah.