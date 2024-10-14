‘I Truly Don’t Agree With This’: TI and Tiny’s 9-Year-Old Daughter Sparks Outrage with ‘Grown Adult’ Lyrics and Daring Crop Top on Stage

Heiress Harris has a lifetime to grow, but at just 9 years old plenty of people agree that she is destined for superstardom.

Her parents, T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, certainly think so too, as they have made sure to nurture their daughter’s passion for singing and performing since toddlerhood.

This summer, the youngest of the Harris crew and fellow child artist Van Van performed their song “Be You” at the 2024 BET Awards.

Heiress also wowed thousands when she hit the stage during Xscape’s “Queens of R&B” tour and again when she appeared alongside T.I. for a pregame performance of “Live Your Life” at the Atlanta Falcons home game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 22.

Tiny claps back at fans accusing her making daughter Heiress adopt a mature stage persona. (Photo: Majorgirl/Instagram.)

Weeks later, on Oct. 12, Heiress was once again in her element when she joined forces to perform with 9-year-old actor-rapper King Moore at the Stockbridge Dream Fest in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Tiny posted highlights from the two songs, one of which was a cover of Muni Long’s massive hit “Made for Me,” which got the crowd of children jumping. She also shared backstage photos showing off Heiress’ kiddy glam, which included eyeshadow and sticker jewels placed around her eyes.

For the show, the young star wore a bejeweled white and black track suit with a cropped jacket and black bejeweled combat boots.

More than a few of Tiny’s fans complimented her mini me for being “fearless” and the “future of entertainment.” “Heiress been performing since she was an ovary. Great job,” wrote one person. Another user shared, “She was born for this too cute.”

The comment section, however, took a detour when critics expressed concerns about Heiress being pushed to adopt a mature stage persona.

“‘Body to body’ they could have at least remixed it to kids lyrics,” read one reaction. Tiny responded, “I agree I’ll make sure that’s corrected if there’s a next time.” Instead of entertaining remixes, another person said, “They need to sing kids songs j/s.”

The next issue pertained to Heiress’ attire. One assessment stated, “I love her and the performance was amazing! However, she’s too young to be showing her belly.”

Tiny came to her daughter’ defense as she explained, “I already know I was so mad the shirt was too short it was last minute once I seen it & didn’t have a b[a]ck up!”

A third person’s grievance read, “The eyes and makeup did it for me. I was just saying I wanted my youngest to see her but it seem like she’s about to change from a little sweet girl doing music to something else.”

As a fourth individual commented, “Heiress Harris’s parents need to let her take her place as a child. She want’s to be grown and she is not.”

A fifth said, “I truly don’t agree with this. These kids should be dressing and looking like kids not acting and dressing like grown adults. This is the problem seeing these innocent minded children being robbed for the innocence sad but is the truth?”

Siah, is TI son

King, is Tip son😭😭

Domani is the middle ground https://t.co/2x1jdbpudP — ₽💋 (@Farifontaine) January 16, 2024

Despite T.I. previously sharing that he wanted his children to be shielded from the “treachery” of the entertainment industry, five of the couple’s children have all taken to music.

Sons Domani and King are both rappers, and their older brother Messiah is a blues/alternative musician. Daughters Zonnique and Heiress, of course, have followed in their mother’s singing footsteps. Deyjah and Major have chosen not to explore music careers at this time.