T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter Heiress Harris Stuns Fans With Flawless Vocals Like Her Mama In New Song With VanVan

Heiress Harris, daughter of rapper T.I. and his Grammy, award-winning wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, might have a hit on her hands. The 8-year-old recently collaborated with viral internet sensation Savannah “VanVan” McConneaughey on a new song called “Be You,” and social media is impressed by their skills.

Van Van and Heiress Harris Released a New Age-Appropriate Single for Fans

The “Be You” video, released on Friday, March 22, and directed by MC Lyte, depicts the two girls in a classroom with their friends. As their teacher steps out to take a call, she instructs the children to contemplate the concept of “Be You.” With the educator momentarily absent, the kids burst into song and dance, performing to their track of the same title.

The track is a wholesome tune that’s sure to motivate the little ones. In the song, Heiress sings, “You can be anything that you wanna be. Yeah, I’m living proof ’cause I’m living out my dreams. Tell all the haters ‘get to steppin’,’ let ’em leave. All we do is win, win, win, best believe.”

Fans responded positively, noticing both the age-appropriateness of the song and Heiress’ phenomenal voice, likening to her mezzo-soprano mother.

“That was super cute and Heiress has a beautiful voice already,” one person wrote in the YouTube comments. Another fan wrote, “Heiress sounds like her mom.”

One person spotted a few other nepo babies in the video. “Awwwwweee they have all the lil kids in this video. Ace (Kandi son) Samaj, R.L daughter… soooo cute!! Heiress is her Mom and Dad! VanVan is growing with those lyrics!! So happy for them,” the commenter wrote.

“Awww, this was too cute!!!! Love all the lil celeb kids/ influencers️ & babyyy Lil Miss Heiress is a real lil professional!!! Give baby girl the mic, & she know to stand on bidness lol. Entire project a 100/10,” another comment read.

Viewers on the X platform also went crazy for the project.

“Not the young rap gworls collaborating this is too cute! Our girl VanVan is still doing her thing,” one person tweeted.

“T.I’s daughter Heiress sings so well. She got a double blessing because Tiny sang. Now she’s doing collabs with VanVan and creating magic. Be you is a jam,” one more fan posted.

Heiress and VanVan announced they were collaborating on the track at the top of the month and could be seen on social media, seemingly very proud of what they were about to share with the world.

“My girl @therealvanvan_ hit me up to feature on her new song!! Can’t wait for u to hear what we did!! ‘Be You’ coming soon,” Heiress account announced on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of VanVan and Heiress at the studio, a post from VanVan’s Instagram account read, “I need yall to understand how dope this track is…. These 2 young ladies showed levels in the studio…. That I have never seen… to sit back and watch them put this song together was magic…. And their bond made the track 10x better…. @mclyte @majorgirl @iamreginalove really brung the best out these young ladies.”

VanVan and Heiress Harris in the studio.

“Be You” is the second single from 5-year-old VanVan, who is said to be working on her debut album.

Though this is Heiress’ first time starring in a music video, the tiny tyke has showcased her vocals while performing on stage several times over the last few years.

Heiress comes from a very musical family. In addition to her mother and father’s loaded musical résumés, her big sister Zonnique Pullins, 28, is a member of the pop group The OMG Girlz. Messiah Harris, 24, goes by the stage name Buddy Red and is a very impressive blues singer. Domani Harris, 23, is an up-and-coming rapper who has been making waves online, and King Harris, 19, is taking after their dad and going the trap music route with his musical endeavors.

Now that the youngest of the Harris clan has officially stepped into the limelight, it is up to radio and social media to make “Be You” a hit.

Watch the behind-the-scenes making of the “Be You” video below.