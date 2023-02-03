‘She’s Going to Be a Problem’: Fans Are Fawning Over T.I. and Tiny’s Daughter Heiress After Singing a Cover of Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’

Heiress Harris is proving she’s a star in the making.

The 6-year-old recently covered Rihanna’s Oscar-nominated single, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and dropped the visuals for her video.

Heiress Harris and Tiny Harris. (Pictured: @majorgirl/Instagram.)

In Harris’ clip, she belted out the song’s chorus, adding her own twist of runs to the verse.

Both T.I. and Tiny Harris re-posted their daughter’s clip onto their Instagram stories with “Princess Heiress” written across the top.

The Shade Room exclusively obtained Harris’ video and uploaded it onto their page, where fans praised the young star for her beautiful vocal ability.

“She’s going to be a problem! [raised hand emoji].”



“She sounds amazing. Her parents have been investing in her growth and development since she was a baby. It’s gonna pay off huge one day.”



“Heiress was literally a star from birth.”

Both T.I. and Tiny responded underneath the media outlet’s post. “Thank you guys,” Tiny wrote, while her husband left one heart eye emoji.

Heiress may be small, but her voice is powerful. The young entertainer constantly gets fawned over for her strong sound. In July 2022, she received praise after covering the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You.”

Heiress first began receiving notice for her voice after singing “Happy Birthday” to her cousin, Zola, for her fifth birthday. Fans recognized her range and brought up T.I. and Tiny’s talent pouring out of their youngest daughter.

The Harris family is filled with a talented family tree. Tiny’s oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, was a part of the popular girl group OMG Girlz, which lasted for a few years before they disbanded in 2015.

Now, Pullins spends her days as a full-time mom to her 2-year-old daughter and still drops music every once and a while.

As for T.I., his oldest son, Messiah Harris, has followed in his father’s musical footsteps, but with a surprisingly different sound. While his father is mainstream rap, Harris decided to hone into his Southern roots and put out bluesy music.

Harris goes by the name, “Buddy Red,” and often uploads videos onto Instagram of himself playing his electric guitar, giving fans a glimpse of his musical process. The 23-year-old made his performance debut on Nov. 5 at Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta.

Domani Harris is the next child in the family tree who is making a name for himself without help from his father. In a Revolt TV interview, the 21-year-old described turning down his father’s $80,000 deal offer with his “Grand Hustle” label.

There’s also King Harris, a freshly graduated teen who is following in his father’s footsteps by creating music about money and females.

Though T.I. has another daughter, Deyjah Harris, she’s previously vented about feeling out of place in a musical family.

“I wish I had a talent or a hobby,” Deyjah wrote on Twitter, “like how my siblings and parents are so into music.”

The 21-year-old may not be musically inclined, but she often turns heads with her beauty, which prompted fans to suggest she begin a modeling career.