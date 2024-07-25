‘And They Can’t Do Nothing About It’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Still Going Strong a Year After Battling Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey is standing by his wife, Marjorie Harvey, and he’s adamantly shut down any speculation about a divorce announcement coming any time soon.

New photos shared on Instagram are telling a story of love and mutual admiration between the couple amid months of rumors that their 17-year union is crumbling under the weight of accusations the fashionista had entanglements with two different members of the entertainer’s team.

For two weeks now, Steve and Marjorie have been flooding followers with content in joint posts captured during their anniversary trip aboard an extravagant yacht that puts countless hotels to shame. One of Marjorie’s latest offerings includes a stunning selfie showing off her blond, natural curls as she basks in a two-piece lounge set.

Marjorie Harvey’s new selfie gains the support of husband Steve Harvey after she clapped back at haters commenting on her hairline. (Photos: Marjorie_harvey/Instagram.)

The photo comes fresh on the heels of her clapping back at naysayers who criticized her for having a “pushed back” hairline. One person at the time said, “That is some thinned out hair and you definitely look old.”

“Lawd why we still showing hair to people that don’t have a life or hair. Girl live your life…smh,” wrote one follower. Another chimed in with, “Let them see how beautiful the hair is.. and eat their words! I love it keep giving it to them!” A third enthusiastic supporter’s words read, “Ma’am they sorry they talked slick you don’t have to to keep flying on em.”

The mother of three addressed the detractors with a video of herself brushing conditioner through her hair. Her intentions of making it known that she was unfazed by the haters worked to some extent, but Steve’s appearance in the background drew greater attention than she likely imagined.

Several people assumed that the “Family Feud” host was displeased by his wife’s decision to give energy to the negative comments with a response as he slammed a bathroom cabinet and door before disappearing. He never once showed any acknowledgment of her recording.

“He’s probably pissed cause he told her not to respond to the folks in the first place,” read a speculative comment. However, if the new selfie is Marjorie’s way of doubling down on being unbothered by the unflattering remarks about her appearance, she has the full support of her husband. He not only liked the image but made sure to show her some love by dropping a handful of heart-eyed emojis too.

But not everyone found the photo impressive, instead using it as motivation to again project unkind messages to Marjorie. “Cheater cheater d—k eater not Steve’s,” wrote one person, again insinuating that she had been unfaithful. Someone else’s critical comment stated, “Margie you have a big forehead yikes.” She previously addressed that feature in her video, saying that she proudly inherited it from her father.

A second post showed the couple cozied up and appearing absolutely enamored with each other on a different boat and while walking at a nearby seaside town. One fan raved, “I know she a happy woman!!! Uncle Steve showing out!!!”

Steve’s son from his second marriage, Wynton, also slid into the comments as he wrote, “And they can’t do nothing about it,” possibly hitting back at people who would much rather believe that the Harveys are anything other than in love and committed to each other.

It remains unclear what prompted the allegations of infidelity to surface, but the stand-up comic has not taken the hearsay and related headlines lightly. He spoke out condemning the claims on two occasions, once on his syndicated morning radio show and when he appeared at Invest Fest in August 2023.

While Marjorie chose to maintain a low profile amidst the height of the speculation, Steve and his team continued to share throwback videos of him fondly speaking about his longtime love and how they met.