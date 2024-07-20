‘He Told Her Not to Respond’: Marjorie Harvey Slammed for Flexing Steve Harvey’s Wealth In Clapback About Her ‘Pushed Back’ Hairline Amid Ongoing Cheating Rumors

Marjorie Harvey is fine with haters fuming with envy over her luxurious life.

The 59-year-old has been sharing moments from her husband Steve Harvey’s 17th wedding anniversary getaway in Italy for weeks now, and her latest posts happened to stir up a flurry of negative comments on her appearance.

Steve Harve’s wife Marjorie hits back at critics talking about her thin hairline. (Photo: Marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

In a July 16 video, she recorded herself going down a steep inflatable slide from the side of their yacht and into the ocean. In the comments, people rudely asked, “Wtf is wrong with her hairline?” and someone else wrote, “My friend said all the cheating allegations her hairline would be pushed back too.”

In rare form, Marjorie decided to address the unflattering remarks in a July 20 post baring a makeup-free face while combing Cécred conditioner through her mane.

“This post is for all the ones that are interested in the forehead and dark circles that I am proud to have inherited from my Daddy. No filters or makeup on the face that God has blessed me with at 59. The many faces that I make in the mirror. The real hair and hairline. The products that I’m using on my hair on the Yacht that I absolutely love. Not ashamed of anything, Blessed,” she wrote.

In the clip showing off her large bathroom space, she made mention of the patch of hair fading from blonde to gray that many mistook for an aggressively receding hairline. Her supporters were in full support of the clapback.

Marjorie Harvey claps back at heckers criticizing her natural hair during anniversary trip with Steve Harvey. (Photos: @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

“Well that cleared them. She said #next,” wrote one person. Someone else raved over the not-so-subtle flex of the Harvey’s wealth when they stated, “It was the comment’ on the yacht that I love’ for me. That’s how you shut down a hater.”

Others were more critical of the post. “Imagine being ‘wealthy/famous’ and worrying about what ‘regular’ people are saying about you,” read a snarkier reaction. Another read, “She just had to mention the yachty. So materialistic.”

I was divorced and broke when I got with Marjorie… I told her, let me get myself together first… She said no, we'll get it together, together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z8xn342Fo8 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) April 29, 2022

Elsewhere in the online banter, discourse about the “Family Feud” host cropped up. At the start of the video, Steve appears in the background, facing a mirror behind his wife and paying no attention to the fact that she was recording.

Between his slamming of a bathroom cabinet door and then another door as he exited the room, at least one person perceived his disruptions as a telltale sign of his frustrations with Marjorie.

“He’s probably pissed cause he told her not to respond to the folks in the first place,” suggested a social media user.

Marjorie had been noticeably absent from social media since last August, when she seemingly addressed the rumors suggesting that she was unfaithful to Steve.

Hearsay led some to believe that she slept with one of his bodyguards and personal chef. As a result, the couple has faced months of snide commentary about their union being on the rocks and insulting claims of Marjorie being a gold digger.

Steve previously hit back at both narratives several times, defending his wife as someone who has helped him build his empire during the course of their nearly 20-year marriage. He also said there was no truth to the accusations that Marjorie was an adulterer or “golddigger.”