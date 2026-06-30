‘How Many Wives Again?’: Steve Harvey Reveals Why He Doesn’t Party Anymore — But Then Internet Brutally Reminded Him of His Messy Relationship History

Steve Harvey has made a long-lasting career (and highly-profitable) career out of giving relationship advice.

However, when the former talk show host recently decided to offer his take on skipping the party scene, things took a turn when fans mentioned his messy relationship history.

The comedian explained that his third wife, Majorie Harvey, always knows where he is.

Steve Harvey says he doesn’t party anymore after trying “to erase as much trick stuff out my life as I can.” (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

During an interview last month with the “One-On-One with Kris Fade” podcast, Harvey shared why he prefers to stay home these days.

“You don’t see me nowhere, you don’t see me — my brand different, I’m not going to your party,” the “Family Feud” host began. “I don’t go to the white party, the blue party, the pink party, the panty party, I ain’t at nobody’s party. Steve Harvey going home.”

Harvey continued, noting that staying at home away from Hollywood celebrations is the best way to avoid tabloid drama.

‘Find Something Else to Do … We Fine’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Shut Down Infidelity Rumors Following Reports She Cheated with Two of His Staff Members

‘For All the Years of Holding Me Down’: Steve Harvey Calls Wife Marjorie His ‘Ride or Die’ In Anniversary Post

“You can’t take my picture if I’m at home, can’t put me on TMZ if I’m at home,” he said. “I go home. My wife don’t have to wonder where I am.”

Steve Harvey explains why you'll never find him at a party



"You don't see me nowhere, you don't see me and I put my brand different, I'm not going to your party"



"I don't go to the white party, the blue party, the pink party, the penny party, I ain't at nobody's party"



"Steve… pic.twitter.com/EVnhfCx3M5 — le.hl (@0xleegenz) June 27, 2026

The comedian added: “My wife don’t have to look for me. I’m her husband and she don’t have to look for me. If I have to spend the night somewhere she can call me she ain’t got worry about nothing I try to erase as much trick stuff out my life as I can.”

While some took heed to his advice, there were many who were quick to point out that Harvey’s extremely messy past.

Given his relationships and multiple marriages, some say his advice is too little, too late.

“[He] cheated so bad in his previous marriages that he put himself in a self-imposed jail to stop himself from losing Marjorie and HALF of his wealth,” an X user wrote.

“Yeah all high and mighty now ain’t ya boy,” another added. “How bout that past?”

“So how many wives again Steve? And giving out marriage advice and, well…..,” a third chimed in.

Threads users also had a lot to say about Harvey’s relationship take and didn’t hold back on their thoughts.

“Steve Harvey is 69 years old been divorced 3 times and caught cheating multiple times he at home cause he’s too old to hide it now,” a user shared.

“The first 3 wives would have liked that treatment, too….but, go awf elder,” a second commented.

Another wrote, “This would hold so much more weight if he were in his first marriage saying it.”

Steve and Majorie Harvey were married in 2007. He entered the marriage with four biological children from his previous marriages, and she had three of her own when they wed.

Harvey went on to adopt her three children shortly after they were married.