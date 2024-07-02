‘Aren’t They Divorced?’: Steve Harvey Praises ‘Queen’ Marjorie Amid Reports Her Alleged Cheating Is Fueling ‘Family Feud’ Melt Downs

The old adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” appears to be true for Steve Harvey fans who continue to speculate about the state of his marriage.

The “Family Feud” host is currently basking in exotic locations with his wife, Marjorie Harvey, to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary, which takes place on July 2.

“Nothing like a summer getaway with my queen, Marjorie! We’re soaking up the sun, cruising the waves, and making unforgettable memories,” read the caption of an X post the comic shared on June 29.

Steve Harvey shares updated post with Marjorie Harvey as they celebrate 17th wedding anniversary after months of cheating and divorce rumors. (Photos: Iamsteveharveytv/Instagram.)

The post is accompanied by an image of him and Marjorie decked out in casual vacation threads as they smile for a photo taken onboard a yacht.

The fashion enthusiast has maintained a low profile since rumors suggesting she cheated on Steve with a chef and a bodyguard surfaced around August 2023. She returned to social media this March but disappeared once more before recent photos of their trip were shared on Instagram.

The first carousel of images posted on June 24 showed Steve and Marjorie posing side by side before a dreamy seaside villa, in a majestic garden. In a third photo, they appeared to be canoodling in a lavish room filled with bouquets of roses.

While the couple seems happy and worry-free, the latest offering from their time away from the hustle and bustle of Steve’s busy schedule has done little to end speculation about the alleged infidelity.

COMEDIAN STEVE HARVEY DEFENDS WIFE MARJORIE HARVEY AGAINST CHEATING ALLEGATIONS AND RUMORS SHE BROKE UP HIS OTHER MARRIAGE 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Yb2QUgaT9H — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 11, 2023

“They must have made up and worked things out. Good for them. first picture together in months,” read a comment when the flick was shared to both Steve and Marjorie’s Instagram pages.

A second user commented, “I hope they are as happy as they look.”

A few skeptics accused the couple of upholding a happy and united front following months of rumored marital turmoil. “Fake life after all the scandal,” read one remark.

“Didn’t she cheat on him?” asked another, followed by a fan who questioned, “Aren’t they divorced?”

The “Think Like A Man Act Like A Lady” author previously slammed the negative hearsay about his wife being unfaithful. Yet, in late June, Closer Weekly reported that game show insiders claimed the host had been exhibiting concerning behavior, from insulting “Family Feud” guests over the answers to having an annoyed disposition.

“It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard. Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered,” a purported source told the outlet. The claims come months after he revealed that for years he filmed eight shows every day for three days a week. “I did 24 in a week, and I almost killed myself,” he told “Today” in March. He has since pulled back on his filming schedule.

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie, has addressed rumors that she cheated on Steve harvey.



Hours earlier, Steve angrily set the record straight about the subject while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday.



Any Thoughts????#SteveHarvey #Marjorie #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/IAVndfppdz — lovelyti (@lovelyti) August 28, 2023

In the midst of cheating rumors, the actor has also had to defend Marjorie from critics who have deduced her to being a “gold diggin problem.” According to the comic, the Memphis native has helped him build his entertainment empire.

“She didn’t steal nothin’. And I’m tired of y’all talking about my girl, ’cause my girl is one of the best women I’ve ever met,” he declared on his syndicated morning radio show. Steve insists that the adversity has only made their union stronger.