Beyoncé Launches Highly Anticipated Cécred Hair Care Line, But Is It Really Black Hair Friendly? — We Deep Dive Into the Ingredients

Never afraid to reinvent herself or explore different avenues, Beyoncé has continued to show us that Black women should unapologetically take up space, no matter the arena. While casually announcing her upcoming country album, Beyoncé also expertly announced the launch of her new hair care line, CÉCRED (pronounced sacred).

Now, Bey is no amateur when it comes to the hair care industry. Growing up, her mother, Tina Knowles, ran a successful beauty salon in Houston, Texas, for years.

“I grew up sweeping hair in my mother’s salon. So much of who I am came from there,” she says on the company’s website. “It’s been my lifelong dream to create these hair products and bring some of my mother’s teachings to life.”

Beyoncé Launches Highly Anticipated Cécred Hair Care Line, But Is It Really Black Hair Friendly? (Photo: Cécred.com)

While there has been much anticipation leading up to this line, there are others who wonder if the line is truly beneficial for Black hair, especially with the masses only having known Bey to rock her iconic blonde extensions. Her real hair is rarely seen.

“I hope collectively we aren’t quick to buy products from an entertainer with no expertise on hair, but hesitant to pay for advice from licensed professionals. But that’s likely wishful thinking,” said one X user upon hearing the news of Beyoncé’s new endeavor.

“Have any BLACK people with 4C hair or more coarse tried Beyoncé hair care? Sorry, I just refuse to believe someone who hardly shows the world their real hair has the secrets to successful hair care,” said another.

In an interview with Essence, Bey shared the importance that science and research played in developing CÉCRED, stating, “First, I had to find the right team with the best experience who also shared my beliefs. … We went above and beyond to make decisions based on results and the absolute best science. Having access to proven ingredients and creating our own technology that is patent-pending — we now have a line that works universally.”

CÉCRED’s marketing videos have also been met with criticism, as they highlight people with various hair textures praising how the product makes their hair feel, suggesting that this is a hair care brand for all.

While inclusivity is important to showcase, Beyoncé’s fanbase, which is made up of primarily Black women who have been followers of hers since the days of Destiny’s Child, feels both skeptical and alienated.

“Is the product for black hair or???” a fan on X asked.

“It’s Black History Month, and they decide to highlight a non-Black influencer for a haircare line. No one on the team said maybe let’s wait until March to post this video and choose a Black woman instead,” questioned another.

The reality is, Black hair can require completely different products and ingredients than the ones promoted most toward the masses. In a sea full of hair products made “for all,” Black consumers still struggle to find products that work well for them. As much as we love supporting Black artists and brands, it’s still important to do a little research and not blindly purchase a product, no matter whose name is attached to it.

So, let’s dive deeper into a few of CÉCRED’s most anticipated offerings and some of their ingredients to determine if they’re Black hair friendly.

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual

CÉCRED’s description: “A luxe ritual made easy. This 2-step ritual begins with a Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Powder that instantly transforms into a water-activated, fortifying hair rinse treatment followed by a conditioning Silk Rinse to balance softness and shine.”

If you’ve been looking to naturally regrow your hair after a big chop, fermented rice has long been considered a great product for healthy hair growth. Rice water is heavy in antioxidants, which also help reduce scalp inflammation. This is especially beneficial in the winter months when our scalps tend to get dry.

Dr. Neil Sadick, a popular celebrity dermatologist, reported to Refinery 29 that “Rice proteins can strengthen hair strands and seal split ends.” This product will surely be a must-have for all hair types and anyone with a dry scalp.

In addition to strengthening your hair, rice water has been proven to stimulate hair growth. Dr. Tiffany St. Bernard, a biomedical engineering Ph.D. and founder of HairDays, reported to CNN that rice “Rice comes in many different types, and across the spectrum has nutrients that range from vitamin B, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, selenium, phosphorus, amino acids and more.” Amino acids are especially beneficial to hair growth because they are the building blocks of the proteins that make hair.

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual Benefits:

Defense against hair breakage and shedding

Reduce dry, irritated scalp

Promotes hair growth

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner

CÉCRED’S description: “Bring dehydrated and dull hair back to life. This ultra-rich formula is infused with our African oil blend and shea butter to moisturize, soften, and improve manageability.”

This silicone-free deep conditioner includes an African oil blend of baobab, moringa and black seed oils, and shea butter. The extraordinary amount of collagen found in baobab oil is said to improve hydration and elasticity and build keratin proteins that promote hair growth. Many of us are already familiar with the health benefits of black seed oil, but a study found that it’s also great for reducing hair fallout.

Also found in the ingredient list is Squalane, an oil substance naturally found in people and plants. Squalane is found in many cosmetic moisturizers and conditioners and mimics your body’s natural ability to hydrate.

Though many products on CÉCRED’s website are listed for all hair types, this one, in particular, is for the curly and coily-haired girls, especially those with hair that craves deeper moisture and hydration.

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner Benefits

Very hydrating

Revives dull hair

Defines curls

Nourishing Hair Oil

CÉCRED’s description: “This blend of 13 oils —including sea buckthorn, baobab, moringa, black seed, castor, sunflower seed, watermelon seed, olive, sweet almond, flaxseed, golden jojoba, argan, and coconut — and plant-based extracts seals in moisture and adds a soft, natural shine—all without silicone fillers.”

While Queen Bey may have access to a team of hair gurus, professionals, and lush products now, there was a time she recalls struggling with psoriasis, a condition that causes “Patches of skin to become scaly and inflamed, most often on the scalp, elbows, or knees, but other parts of the body can be affected as well.” In an effort to tackle these common hair struggles head-on, she has also included this nourishing hair oil that will soothe and moisturize the scalp.

Trichologist Dr. Khushboo Garodia shared with Healthline.com that “Oil helps in scalp health. When you gently massage the scalp, it helps in exfoliation, and sometimes that helps in reducing hair fall.”

This is another CÉCRED product that could be Black hair friendly if you happen to have thicker hair, or more coily hair, as coily hair is more prone to dryness than the other hair types. The company suggests this oil is for those with “dry, dull, medium to thick hair seeking manageability and shine.”

Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub

CÉCRED’s description: “Like skin care for your scalp. This Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub combines a balance of exfoliants, fermented purple willow bark, and tea tree oil to remove buildup and residue from your hair and scalp for a game-changing deep clean.”

The ingredients in this clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub include fermented purple willow bark and tea tree oil to remove buildup and residue from your hair and scalp for a game-changing deep clean. Clarifying shampoos and scalp scrubs have a multitude of benefits.

Why do Black women need a clarifying shampoo? As we use several products in our daily and weekly styling routines, a good clarifying shampoo will cleanse away the buildup left behind by gel, excess oils, hairspray, edge control, curl creams, curl custards, and more – leaving hair clean, shiny, and soft. Most of all, it provides relief to itchy scalps plagued with product buildup.

Purple willow bark is essential in ridding the scalp of dead skin. According to Grow Gorgeous, purple willow bark “is an essential for scalp exfoliation, helping to remove dirt and product build-up from the scalp and helping to shift dead skin cells. Willow Bark in hair products also helps to control excess sebum on the scalp, leaving strands looking healthy and balanced.”

In addition to the purple willow bark, the inclusion of tea tree oil makes this product a double threat for those who also suffer from dandruff or psoriasis. PubMed’s research found that “Tea tree oil contains anti-inflammatory compounds, which, according to emerging evidence, may be helpful for easing psoriasis symptoms.”

Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub Benefits

Scalp exfoliator

Removes product build-up

Neutralize the effects of hard water

By including scientific expertise in her vision to bring CÉCRED to life, it appears Beyoné is making it clear that she wants this line to be a regular part of her customers’ hair care routine. For those committed to finding the best products to promote healthy roots and gorgeous locs in a world obsessed with the final look versus what it takes to achieve it, CÉCRED may be worth your consideration.

These are just a few of the offerings consumers can hope to nab.