‘Maybe There’s Pressure at Home Getting to Him’: Steve Harvey Accused of Being ‘Short-Tempered’ and ‘Insulting’ to ‘Family Feud’ Contestants After a Year of Rumors That Wife Marjorie Cheated

“Family Feud” showrunners are whispering about their star host, Steve Harvey. The comedian-turned-television personality has reportedly been losing his signature cool on set and making contestants feel uncomfortable, sparking among his bosses.

Harvey, who took over the show’s host role from John O’Hurley in 2010, has been under scrutiny recently for his increasingly harsh interactions with contestants, with Closer Weekly, citing unnamed insiders, reported on June 25.

Steve Harvey has been showing exasperation with contestants on “Family Feud,” a new report claims. (Photo: Screenshot from ‘Family Feud’ on YouTube)

The tabloid described a recent incident that exemplifies how agitated Harvey has been lately with contestants who say things he thinks are silly.

He asked the player, “Women love a man in uniform. Men love a woman in what?”

Contestant Jeff said to the host and audience, that he knows his wife is not gonna like his answer, but still says, “the kitchen.”

Harvey didn’t hold back, saying “Yeah, I gotta tell ya. That’s about the stupidest thing you could have said!”

In another instance, his frustration was so evident during a faceoff round. He told another contestant, “Name something you’d hate to be wearing when you get locked out of your hotel room.”

A contestant named Mandi hesitated and then asked, “Does their girlfriend’s clothes count as thongs?” This response seemed to confuse and irritate Harvey, leading to a prolonged and awkward exchange.

Harvey, unable to fully grasp the answer, reiterated it for the producers with visible annoyance.

To his surprise, “Women’s Clothes” was revealed as the No. 4 answer on the score board.

These incidents are not isolated. Sources close to the producers have noted a pattern of Harvey being increasingly critical and short-tempered with contestants.

This behavior is raising concerns among the show’s staff.

“Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success — but insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need,” said one insider to Closer, adding, “It’s got people around him panicky. They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard. Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered.”

The former Def Comedy Jam comic is one of the highest-paid game show hosts on TV, reportedly earning between $20,000 and $100,000 per episode and making at least $10 million per season of “Family Feud.” With such high stakes, the pressure on him is immense, and it appears to be taking a toll.

But is the pressure coming from the show?

Over the past year, Harvey has been the subject of persistent rumors suggesting trouble in his marriage to Marjorie Harvey.

Social media started murmurings that claimed Marjorie had been unfaithful to the 67-year-old comedian with two different men, including one of Steve’s bodyguards and his personal chef. Both have denied these allegations.

The rumors intensified in recent months as fans observed that Marjorie was conspicuously absent from her husband’s Instagram page. This fueled further speculation about the state of their relationship.

Addressing the swirling rumors, Harvey spoke out during the 2023 Investfest, aiming to put the matter to rest.

“I’m fine. Marjorie fine,” Harvey said while taking the stage. “I don’t know what y’all are doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine. Lord, have mercy.”

Despite the public scrutiny, the couple appears to be doing well. On June 24, the two made a joint post on Instagram, sharing moments from their romantic anniversary celebration at a seaside resort.

The heartfelt photos, which featured the couple embracing against an ocean backdrop, were accompanied by Marjorie’s comment, “Happy 17th Anniversary, My Love.”

It is unsure if the pressures are related to Harvey’s marriage or if he’s just frustrated with the contestants. Either way, the “Family Feud” producers reportedly are watching.