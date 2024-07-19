‘That’s Why Her and Stevie J Sidn’t Work Out’: Faith Evans Exposes Bombshell About Love Life In Resurfaced Clip as Fans Revisit Her Toxic Marriage with Stevie J  

Rumors of Faith Evans having a romantic tryst with Tupac Shakur have resurfaced, along with a clip of the singer divulging about her promiscuous past.

Fans of the “True Love” songstress were left slack-jawed when her admission of having a wealth of experience in the bedroom made it to the Reality TV Blog Spot.

The years-old clip of her unfiltered remarks stems from her 2019 appearance on “Drink Champs.”

Faith Evans admits she was promiscuous as a teen in resurfaced “Drink Champs” interview. (Photo: Therealfaithevans/instagram.)

The abbreviated snippet about her sexual conquests as a teenager shows Evans telling hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, “I used to f—k mad n—gas when I was little. That’s why d—k don’t really do s—t for me now.” Her sharp commentary was met with audible gasps, some laughter, and bewildered facial expressions from those in the room.

But in the blog post’s comment section, social media users had plenty to say. “Oo wow shes different..i wouldve never expected that from her,” an individual stated. The remarks then took a sharp pivot into hip-hop lore.

For nearly three decades, it has been widely speculated that the Bad Boy Records artist had an affair with Tupac Shakur while married to The Notorious B.I.G. The New York rapper and Evans were together from 1994 until his untimely death in 1997.

At the height of the East Coast and West Coast feud between B.I.G. and Shakur, both rappers unleashed diss tracks. In the California legend’s “Hit Em Up” track, he rapped, “I f—ked your b—ch ‘cause I’m true to this,” which many have long believed to be a bar about his alleged intimate encounters with Evans.

I don't think none of us in the 90s ever think Faith Evans was a Saint lol we knew she was a bus down too .at least she was forward with her shit and we liked her more. Tupac was right the whole time pic.twitter.com/CtCeKbeZci — jason masada (@MasadaJaso43111) July 18, 2024

Tupac was fatally gunned down in Las Vegas, Nevada, three months after the song was released. B.I.G.’s death came six months later, when he was gunned down in Los Angeles in 1997.

With the “Drink Champs” clip resurfacing, her remarks are not being used as evidence to support the claim she did in fact sleep with the “Poetic Justice” actor. “If she this honest why would she lie about f–king PAC? Especially all these years later!” read one comment.

Someone else reacting to the posts said, “Bring back class and shame.” Many shared more details about her love life can be found in her 2009, “KEEP THE FAITH: A MEMOIR.”

Evans has long denied that she had a sexual relationship with Shakur, despite numerous others who were involved in the hip-hop scene at the time telling a different story.

In a past interview, she slammed the narrative that she traded sexual favors with the rapper in a hotel room after they recorded “Wonda Why They Call U Bytch” in 1995. She also wrote about the incident in her memoir, “Keep the Faith,” recalling that she went to his hotel room in an attempt to collect her $25,000 recording fee. She alleged that Shakur propositioned her but she turned him down.

Other commenters reacted to her bedroom bombshells by bringing up her past relationship with Bad Boy producer Stevie J. In a bizarre turn of events, Evans and “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star tied the knot in 2018.

The following year, Stevie accused the “I Can Love You” singer of cheating on him in deleted posts on social media and then claimed he was hacked. In 2020, Evans was arrested for allegedly attacking Stevie. He filed for divorce in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences with “no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.”

Evans also accused him of stealing her Mercedes Van and driving it to Coachella without her permission. The divorce decree was finalized in July 2023 following a two-year back-and-forth over the division of assets and spousal support.

“Stevie had a taste of his own Medicine with her,” suggested one person. Another said, “That’s why her and Stevie j didn’t work out lmao she like to get passed around and he did the passing they both met each others match lmao.”

Moreover, at least one person felt that the bedroom confessions explained her track record with men. They wrote, “No wonder she always been with the scummest of dudes . Like it don’t make sense the guys she gets with until now.”

Despite expressing a lack of enthusiasm for sex, Evans revealed last year that along with a sense of humor, it was a requirement that her next beau also be well endowed. “A little d—k is a f—king turnoff for me,” she said on the “Marriage or Mirage” podcast.

Many thought she and Stevie J had reconciled after he was spotted on the beach last November with a woman done a black wet-and-wavy hairdo like Evans.

Prior to her union with the producer, Evan married music executive Todd Russaw. They were together for 14 years, though separated for six years, when she filed for divorce in 2011.