‘Stop Posing Like a Tesla AI Robot’: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Newest Photos Trigger Hilarious Reaction After Fans Make Classic Will Smith Movie Comparison

Jada Pinkett Smith, 53, is setting off the New Year with new photos.

On Jan. 7, the “Woo” actress posted a few striking black-and-white selfies on Instagram featuring herself in a hooded garment, giving only a peek of her blond fade. Half of her face was shaded as the other was illuminated. She wore two necklaces, one an ankh pendant and the other was a pendant with a symbol on it.

Jada Pinkett Smith uploaded a new black-and-white photo collage for the new year. (Photo: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

Pinkett Smith wrote a cryptic message for the post’s caption that read, “2025 already got me.” It’s unclear if she means her first week into the new year has already been off to a rough start.

But that didn’t stop fans from commenting on the photo with their mixed reactions.

Some people complimented her, writing comments like, “This picture is one of a kind Jada,” and “Yea already got u looking young as hell.”

It appears the 53-year-old actress is starting the year off public again months after going private on social media. Pinkett Smith changed her Instagram profile to private in September after sharing a carousel bidding farewell to the summer.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s new photos have fans noticing she looks much “younger” at 53. (Photos: @jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)

In the recap, she shared tropical content, including a video of herself going jet skiing with an unidentified male’s arms wrapped around her while riding on the back.

The clip of her riding a jet ski garnered a lot of chatter from folks who believed the other person was her new man, suspecting the “Matrix” star and Will were on another separation. However, she never revealed the identity of the individual, nor did she show his face.

Other observers of the new photos said Pinkett Smith had a resemblance to other people.

“Girl if you don’t stop posing like a Tesla AI robot It’s been a good few months. Don’t piss me off now,” one critic wrote under The Shade Room’s post.

Several fans agreed that Pinkett Smith looked like one of the robots from her husband Will Smith’s 2004 movie “I, Robot.” Another said, “She kinda does resemble iRobot. We in a simulation.”

A few others commented that she reminded them of her late friend and rapper Tupac Shakur. “SHE WANNA LOOK LIKE PAC SO BAD SMDH,” a person commented.

Tupac Shakur & Jada Pinkett Smith on Easter (1991) pic.twitter.com/P5pY035IC7 — The Daily Wave (@DailyWaveHQ) March 31, 2024

Pinkett Smith has caused quite the stir when detailing her friendship with Shakur. The two met before either of them became famous during their teenage years at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. They even played lovers on the NBC sitcom “A Different World.”

She has mentioned in several interviews over the years that she and Tupac shared a deep connection and that he was even her platonic “soulmate” all the way up until the time he was killed in 1996.

Pinkett Smith has often insisted there was “no chemistry between us” but not many have believed her.

“It’s that friendship love chemistry,” the “Worthy” author stated in a Rolling Out interview last year. “Trust me… Like, I write in the book, we had those moments and I wish I can get people to understand the repelling nature.”

“It was almost like God made us that way,” she continued. “He was like ‘Look, I’mma put y’all together all right, y’all gonna be a dynamic duo, but I’mma tell you right now I’mma make it so y’all not gonna be able to get together.’”

As for now, fans are content with Pinkett Smith going private, as many hope she will continue to remain “quiet” rather than sharing juicy and sometimes embarrassing details about her marriage.