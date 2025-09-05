‘Bonnie Has Changed You So Much’: Former LHHA Star Joseline Hernandez Melts Hearts with Rare Mom Moment as Fans Zoom In on Bonnie’s Transformation

Joseline Hernandez is transforming into a new kind of woman right before her followers’ eyes.

The former “Love & Hip Hop” star, who is also known as the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess,” had her breakout moment on the drama reality TV series in 2012. She was unapologetically outspoken and didn’t mind putting hands on some of her cast mates if the moment called for it.

Viewers got to see Hernandez and her unapologetically outspoken spirit on television as the girlfriend of music producer Stevie J, an artist and later as a mother. She and her ex Stevie welcomed their daughter Bonnie Bella in 2016, and it seems motherhood has matured her in recent years.

Joseline Hernandez and Bonnie Bella.Photo:@joseline/Instagram

Fans are noticing that Hernandez has fully embraced her role as a mother. She captured hearts with a fun bonding moment she had with 8-year-old Bella in a video she posted on Sept. 2.

The two broke out in dance with choreographer and “Joseline’s Cabaret” cast member Richard “Rícardo” Brickus III. With Hernandez’s song “I Like The Way You Are” playing as the audio, the trio hit a few steps of fun and easy choreography. That video, paired with the sweet message Hernandez wrote about Bella, had fans’ hearts melting over the mother-daughter bond on display.

Joseline Hernandez opens up with a heartfelt message about her daughter. Fans say they like the change they see in her. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez led the choreo by dancing in front, while Bella and Brickus danced in the back. They bust the moves in a backyard, incorporating footwork, jumps, slides and hip work. Throughout the video Bella kept her eyes on her mom to keep up with her moves.

“Being the best #mother I can be,” Hernandez typed in the caption. “They said I wasn’t going to be a good mother or they said I was this and that and not fit to be a nurturing mom or a caring Mother! I’m with my seed every step of the way! I’m the #mother I never had! And I’m enjoying the process.”

During Hernandez and Stevie J’s 2019 custody battle, Stevie J claimed she was unfit and that she kept him from seeing Bella. However, Hernandez argued that he barely made any attempts to see their daughter.

Throughout their legal dispute, Stevie J was awarded temporary primary custody twice. But Hernandez always regained custody.

After taking a pause on her music career, Hernandez returned in 2023 with an emotional performance for the first time performing sober in front of a crowd in over a decade. It was also the first time she had performed sober.

Fans who watched the video complimented Hernandez on her performance as a mom.

One person said, “I haven’t kept up with Joseline, the content she shows of her now and especially being a mom is so beautiful to see.”

Someone else said, “Na you really are doing so well !!!! One of the best moms, Bonnie don’t ever look or act grown, dancing is appropriate & you can tell she seems so well mannered and kind. I always love seeing her.”

A third person said, “I love motherhood on you. Bonnie has changed you so much and in the right ways.”

Don’t get it confused, Hernandez is still just as blunt with her sex appeal and spicy with her personality as ever.

She is currently in the sixth season of her own reality show, “Joseline’s Cabaret,” which taps into the tense drama between women competing to perform in her cabaret shows. Like typical cabaret, there is a lot of risqué attire throughout the show, but there are also verbal arguments and physical altercations.

Bonnie Bella does not appear to be around during filming so it seems none of her show’s violent content interferes with her role as mother.