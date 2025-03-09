‘I Realize Your Real Lies’: Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight’s Feud Heats Up Over Explosive Claims Rapper Is Helping Man Accused of Tupac’s Slaying

Music superstar Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr. did not hold back when responding to Marion “Suge” Knight Jr.’s claims that the hip-hop superstar advocated for Tupac “2Pac” Shakur‘s accused killer.

On September 29, 2023, Las Vegas police officers arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection with the 1996 killing of 2Pac. Keefe D pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set to begin on Feb. 9, 2026.

Knight insisted Snoop attempted to get Keefe D released from beyond bars. The incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder spoke to The Art of Dialogue on Feb. 24 about his ex-protégé allegedly getting involved in Keefe D’s case.

“Since I been in here, Snoop and other people been trying to bail [Keefe D] out, cause he talking too much,” Knight said in the prison-call interview. In fact, hip-hop producer Wack 100 put up $112,000 to bail out Davis last June, but a judge refused to accept the money on the grounds that the court suspects Davis would have used his freedom to speak about the 2Pac slaying in a TV series.

Knight, 59, also claimed Snoop, 53, lied about visiting 2Pac in a Las Vegas hospital after the “Dear Mama” rapper was shot in September 1996.

The Compton native added, “That definitely didn’t happen. Snoop didn’t go to the hospital. That’s a lie.” He then suggested that Keefe D is revealing information about 2Pac’s death.

Snoop has addressed Knight’s allegations about his supposed connection to Keefe D. The current Death Row Record CEO threw the liar label back at his former boss.

“This n—- [won’t] stop talking about me, mad cuz I own Death Row, I realize your real lies,” Snoop commented on Instagram.

Snoop purchased the legendary record company in February 2022. In April 2023, TMZ reported that Knight questioned whether the transaction was legal despite not providing any evidence to back up his doubt.

The Art of Dialogue’s Instagram page reposted a screenshot of Snoop’s response to Knight. The comment section filled up with people giving their takes on the conflict.

“They both lie a lot so who knows,” one person stated. However, another person aimed explicitly at the D-O-Double-G, writing, “Snoop has proven to have buster tendencies.”

Knight caught heat for his remarks as well. For instance, a critic offered, “Suge is soooooooo full of s—.” One commenter blasted other people on the app by posting, “Y’all believe anything.”

One individual advised Snoop to sit down with “The Art of Dialogue” interviewer. The comment read, “Go on Art’s platform and speak on it. Suge is out here makin’ wild allegations.”

In addition, rap fans mentioned the troubled history of the West Coast-based music label that has been home to acts like Snoop, 2Pac, Dr. Dre, Tha Dogg Pound, Michel’le, and Nate Dogg.

“What you expect, you brought Death Row Records! That name and label is cursed,” someone commented in response to Snoop’s denial about potentially helping Keefe D.

Whether Suge was right about Snoop wanting to bail out 2Pac’s suspected killer is unproven at the moment, but Snoop is on record telling the story of going to see a hospitalized Pac before his passing.

In May 2022, Snoop made an appearance on internet personality Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, where he spoke about the aftermath of the drive-by shooting that eventually caused 2Pac’s death.

Shakur was gunned down on Las Vegas Boulevard in September 1996 after attending the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson WBA heavyweight championship boxing match at the MGM Grand with Knight and others.

Knight was also in the BMW with 2Pac when bullets rang out as their vehicle was stopped at a traffic light. After taking four shots, Shukar was transferred to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada before succumbing to his wounds on Sept. 13.

“When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge’s house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Snoop told Paul. “We’re just talking to Suge, and he’s got the head wrapped up and he’s telling us what happened and [saying,] ‘Pac’s gonna be alright, he’s going to pull through, he got shot nine times before. He’s going to be alright.’”

Snoop continued, “We’re feeling like it’s going to be alright until we go to the hospital and see that he ain’t alright. He got tubes in him, and it’s like when I walked in, I could just feel that he wasn’t even there, and I fainted. Then his mother got me up and walked me to the bathroom, and had a conversation with me about being strong.”

The bad blood between Snoop and Suge has been boiling for a while. In February 2024, Knight promoted an unsubstantiated rumor that Snoop’s wife, Shante Broadus, was traveling to Hawaii with other men.

Knight is presently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018. The disgraced record industry executive was convicted for fatally hitting his friend, Terry Carter, with his Ford Raptor truck during a promotional video shoot for the “Straight Outta Compton” biographical movie.