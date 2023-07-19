‘We Already Know Who Did It’: Tupac Shakur Fans Question What Evidence Las Vegas Police Expect to Find After Serving Search Warrant on Home In Connection with the Rapper’s 1996 Murder

Authorities have searched a home in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of the ongoing investigation into the unsolved murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

The 25-year-old artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996, at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

According to ABC7 News, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department served a search warrant at a home in a city about 15 miles away from Las Vegas.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” read the statement. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The outlet also obtained video footage that shows individuals coming out of the home with their hands in the air after being ordered out by local police. However, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

Authorities were looking for laptops, computers, and articles about the rap legend’s death.

The current investigation and evidence are being presented to a grand jury and could lead to the discovery of the accomplice who was in the same car as the individual who fired the gun — the latter being presumed to be dead from another shooting two years after Tupac’s death.

The search warrant reportedly involves Keefe D, a former gang member and the alleged uncle of the gunman, Orlando Anderson, according to Las Vegas outlet 8 News Now. Over the years, Keefe has openly discussed Pac’s death in various interviews and books, such as his 2019 work “Compton Street Legend.”

No other information was provided by the authorities, but the news is a shock to many after the “Dear Mama” artist’s murder went unsolved for so many years.

Shakur was riding in an SUV with Suge Knight when he was shot several times by unknown assailants. He died in the hospital six days later. Knight was also shot in the head but survived, and the crime was never solved.

Social media users reacted to news about the search warrant and the latest update in the two-decades’-long case.

“It took them 27 years to finally find the actual shooter. Really? C’mon bruh,” wrote one fan.

“Yeah, this is only like 27 years late,” added another.

“If this was some random white woman they would have solved it in 1 week,” noted a third social media user.

A fourth said, “We already know who did it so what’s the point.”

Shakur’s final studio album, “All Eyez on Me,” spent two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the number-one spot. Since his death, the late rapper has released six additional albums and sold 33 million singles worldwide, and his on-demand video and audio streams total more than 10 billion.

His life and memory were explored in Hulu’s docu-series “Dear Mama,” which aired its final episode in May. The title was derived from the lead single of his 1995 album, “Me Against the World.”

The late rapper also received a posthumous star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7.