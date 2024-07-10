‘I Would Have Never Gotten a Divorce’: Meagan Good Says Her Faith Was Tested for Two Years After Marriage to DeVon Franklin Ended In Divorce Like Her Parents’ Did

Megan Good has an intimate understanding of the nuances of living a life as God intended now more than ever. The devout Christian opened up about her faith following her 2022 divorce from DeVon Franklin in a new “Club Shay Shay” interview.

The actress is currently starring in “Divorce in the Black” alongside Cory Hardrict. The dissolution of both actors’ marriages — Hardrict was married to Tia Mowry — played out before the world, though little to nothing has ever been revealed about what ended their respective unions.

Hardrict was married to Tia Mowry for 14 years when she announced their split in October 2022. The divorce was settled six months later in April 2023.

Meagan Good (left) says her faith was tested for two years when her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin (right) ended in divorce. (Photos: @meagangood/Instagram, @devonfranklin/Instagram)

Good, though transparent about her walk with Christ, is still guarded about divulging the inner workings of her and Franklin calling it quits in 2021. At the time, she and the Hollywood executive released joint statements expressing unwavering love and support for each other. The divorce was privately settled in six months. In her recent remarks, Good, 42, admitted that her faith had been tested by the major life shakeup.

“Going through a divorce, that shook me to my core. I was just like, ‘But Lord you asked me to be celibate and I was. You know, you told me to marry that person.’ I tried to do everything to the best of my ability, and no, I didn’t do everything perfect, but I don’t know that I could have done anything different if I’m being honest,” she told host and retired NFL Super Bowl champ Shannon Sharpe.

She disclosed her greatest fear was that the ordained minister would leave her after a decade together, much like her own father did her mother. “And that’s exactly what happened,” said the “Harlem” star.

She further revealed: “I had to accept that if this is something that I haven’t chosen but it’s something that God has allowed, then God has allowed it for good reason. And I think that we both have grown from it tremendously. I think that now, at the time I was so mad at DeVon, but now I think what he did was very brave, and I think that it was a very scary thing to know that the church and the people and everyone were going to be like, ‘This is not what a man of God, a woman of God does.’”

When Sharpe asked if she felt like a failure as the marriage dissolved, Good said no, because she and Franklin had 10 years of success together and had gained so much from the experience. Her struggle was in accepting that “forever” was only a season of their lives.

“I would have never gotten a divorce under any circumstances, and I don’t know if that’s always the right thing. … It’s not that anything bad was going on, nobody was cheating, nothing crazy, and I won’t get into why we divorced,” she said.

Good has been publicly dating actor Jonathan Majors for a year. Their quiet relationship began to make headlines in May of last year. Two months prior, in March 2023, the “Creed III” antagonist was charged with physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actress was by his side at multiple court appearances, including when he was sentenced after being found guilty of assault and harassment in April of this year.

Despite admitting in another interview that her friends advised her to not date the embattled actor, she told Sharpe that with Majors she has felt secure in her faith.

“This past year, I’m like, ‘Lord, I know you’re going to do what you do, and I trust you.’ And making sure that I was there to give that to Jonathan. That’s what I felt that I was there to do. My faith has never wavered in that, you know in that instance,” she said.

Good has not publicly disclosed how they connected, though fans have speculated that she was the other woman Majors was caught texting when his incident with Jabbari unfolded.