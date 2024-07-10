‘She Wanted Him to Stop’: Fans Hope Meagan Good Is Getting ‘Paid Well’ While Watching Jonathan Majors Dance Hilariously Bad at Movie Premiere

Social media is howling after a video of actor Jonathan Majors dancing at his girlfriend Meagan Good’s premiere party for her new film, “Divorce in the Black,” went viral.

The party took place on Monday, July 8, in New York City, and during a cipher at the height of the celebration, attendees pulled out their cellphones and captured the former Marvel star busting out some wacky moves to Kendrick Lamar’s mega hit “Not Like Us.”

Jonathan Majors goes viral for his wild dance moves at Meagan Good’s movie premiere party. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

As the clip made its rounds on social media, Black Twitter and others teased Majors for his wacky dance moves.

One person posted on X, “Somebody said he dance like a jive turkey lmaooo.”

Hollywood Unlocked posted a clip of the Yale graduate shaking his funky tail feather, and the platform’s 3.6M followers had a field day teasing him.

“It’s like he wanna be a Que but he scared,” one said. A separate comment thought his stomping was reminiscent of another Black fraternity, saying, “Why he look like Frank Mitchell doing his Kappa step on Moesha.”

Somebody said he dance like a jive turkey lmaooo https://t.co/UYvy7Ekf5z — 就哦你饿是 🪬 (@WHOMikeJones__) July 9, 2024

Someone else chimed in, “What in the Save The Last Dance is this?”

“Can’t even say anything bad because he’s just being his authentic corny self,” a fourth comment read.

A few comments said that Majors was showing sheer joy being around other Black people a year after his white ex-girlfriend accused him of assault and battery.

“He tryna fix that black credit score REAL BAD,” one Instagram user wrote, as another joked, “He off the plantation.”

In additional footage from the after-party, Majors and Good, wearing a baby blue gown with a halter neck feature that criss-crossed across her breasts and a midriff exposing her ripped abs, were seen dancing and singing together to Fantasia’s classic hit “When I See U.”

The couple appeared to be deeply in love as they embraced, twirled, and showered each other with affection. In one glimpse, the “Eve’s Bayou” star appears to be startled by a spin move, but then turns into a sweet smile. Their chemistry and happiness looks palpable, despite the massive opposition friends, family and fans had regarding their coupling.

During an interview on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Good shared her thoughts on dating the controversial actor, though she strayed from revealing how their relationship began.

“The support we’ve been able to give each other, the pouring into each other, the honest conversations, the love, the respect, just the care and the thoughtfulness, it’s just been really wonderful,” she explained to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

When asked if friends had advised her to wait before dating the “Creed III” actor, she said they asked her “to see how everything kind of shakes out” with his trial. Instead, she stood by him in his darkest hour.

“Uh, yeah every friend advised me, but at the end of the day, one thing I know is I can always look at myself in the mirror when I trust my spirit,” the “Harlem” star shared. “When I trust God, when I ask God, and when I move to the beat of my own drum.”

After seeing additional footage of her and Majors dancing at the premiere party, two social media users said, “I hope Meagan getting paid well for this stunt SMH” and “The moment she started saying it’s getting hot. You knew she wanted to stop.”

The two actors began dating in May 2023. Two months earlier, Majors was involved in a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, whom he is accused of assaulting in a taxi cab not long after midnight on the morning of March 25 as they argued about a text message he’d received from another woman.

Majors, who spent the night at a hotel after the altercation, was arrested when New York City Police officers responded to a 911 call he placed from the apartment he shared with Jabbari. He told the dispatcher when he returned home after 11 a.m. he found her “unconscious.”

Jonathan Majors explains why he told his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari to act like Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama.



Also, Jonathan Majors reveals photos of his injuries were not allowed to be shown to the jury in court.



(🎥 @ABC ) pic.twitter.com/hhmFSsIWfm — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 8, 2024

Hospital staff discovered that the 30-year-old woman, who had been taken in for evaluation because Majors also had reported he thought she’d attempted self-harm, had visible markings on her face and neck.

Those marks were visible on Jabbari when the police arrested the actor at the apartment. This resulted in him facing charges that included two counts of assault in the third degree, one count of harassment in the second degree, and one count of aggravated harassment.

After the alleged assault, the “Lovecraft Country” lead star began losing gigs left and right, including movie roles and his management and PR agency.

Paparazzi caught Good at his side during the trial, which started on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Majors was convicted of reckless assault and harassment by a jury on Dec. 18, 2023. In April 2024, he was sentenced to a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

In court, Manhattan assistant district attorney Michael Perez would reveal that Jabbari alleged that Majors requested she make sacrifices for him like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife Coretta Scott King and former first lady Michelle Obama. Major would compare Good to them following her unwavering support of him.

“She’s an angel, she’s held me down … like a Coretta, you know?” he told “Good Morning America” hosts during his first sit-down interview after his sentencing. “I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but you know, I think I’ve found her.”

In a recent appearance at the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Award ceremony, he said during his acceptance speech for his Perseverance Award, “You done carried me so so so, so many nights.”

A week later, fans began expressing more concern about her “Is it me or is being round that man fading her beauty? another

Good was there to celebrate his court victory, and now, he celebrates a win in her life.

The new Tyler Perry written, directed and produced film, “Divorce in the Black,” stars his love Good as a bank professional named Ava, who is entangled with her ex-partner, Dallas, played by Cory Hardrict. The movie premieres on July 11 on Amazon Prime.

Good is expected to share more about her career and her relationship with Majors during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast show on Wednesday, July 10.