‘I Get to Start My Life Over In Some Ways’: Meagan Good Says She’s Grateful for ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversations with Whoopi Goldberg Amid Her Divorce from DeVon Franklin

Meagan Good credits her “Harlem” co-star Whoopi Goldberg for being a major figure who helped her get through her recent divorce from DeVon Franklin.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the actress appeared on “The View” to discuss the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime series. During the interview, she shared that they have tons of “fun” on set, but the conversation switched gears when she decided to discuss a more private matter, such as life after divorce.

The “Shazam!” star began by explaining that she’s “rediscovered” herself since parting with her husband of 10 years. Good acknowledged how the EGOT winner helped her in the process, saying, “Whoopi was very instrumental in that because we had some really good conversations that I needed to have,” she said at the 4:57 mark of the broadcast clip.

Meagan Good. (Photo:@meagangood/Instagram.)

Good began to describe her chats with Goldberg as “illuminating” and “eye-opening.”

Considering her future, the “Day Shift” star added that she feels “excited” about what’s next and embracing whatever comes her way.

“I’m like, all right, Lord, if you allowed it, okay. But then what’s next, Dad?” she said. “It’s exciting for me, lowkey. I feel like I get to start my life over in some ways and have like a second chance at whatever is supposed to be next.”

Good is focused on seeing her life after divorce as a time to be intentional about doing things that please her.

In a May 2022 interview with People, the “Stomp the Yard” actress spoke out about coming to terms with ending her relationship with Franklin as well as what lessons she’s learned since their separation.

“I’ve learned to not be as much of a people pleaser,” she shared. “I’ve learned that not everybody’s going to get you or like you, and that’s okay. And knowing who your tribe is and being really thankful for that, and knowing sometimes they’re not your tribe — that’s okay too.”

Good and Franklin shocked the world and announced their split in a joint statement on Dec. 21, 2021. The former couple wed in 2012, and reportedly finalized their divorce in June 2022, according to U.S. Weekly.

Just found out Meagan Good and Devon Franklin split and it ruined my entire day — snenhlanhla (@snedlxmini) March 25, 2022

Both parties have been vocal about life after marriage and even suggested that no one was at fault for their marriage ending.

Since their split, Franklin has been on Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” as a temporary relationship expert. Meanwhile, Good awaits the season-two premiere of “Harlem,” which begins on Feb. 3, and the upcoming DC Comics film, “Shazam!,” which hits theaters on March 17.