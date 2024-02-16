‘I See Why She Having Lots of Babies’: Ladies Are Finally Seeing What Ciara Sees In Russell Wilson After Singer Shares a Glimpse of Their Romantic Date Night

New parents of baby girl Amora Ciara and Russell Wilson spent a romantic evening enjoying a candlelit dinner this week.

The couple, who have been married for seven years have been actively making time for date nights with four children under the same roof. They also have two more biological children, Sienna, 7, and Win, 2, as well as Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, 9, from her relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara and Russell Wilson with their son, Win, daughter, Sienna, and Ciara’s son, Future Zahir. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

But for Valentine’s Day this year, they couldn’t get away as they enjoyed a candlelit dinner by the pool equipped with red and white flowers and caviar and baby Amora on Cici’s lap.

The “Goodies” singer shared photos from their romantic night featuring a photo of the caviar and another of her with Future and Sienna.

“9 Valentines in…and sometimes it may look like this..Baby Crash:) Nothing compares to this Love. Truly grateful for our Love! You and our precious babies. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson. Happy Valentines Day.”

While Ciara gushed over spending the loving day with her family, fans of the couple online were gushing over a solo shot she shared of the Denver Broncos quarterback staring straight into the camera.

Many adore the way Wilson stares at and admires his wife, who has admitted his eyes are his most mesmerizing feature.

“Yes y’all. My hubby ain’t playing no games, honey. I had to say don’t look at me. I can’t look in his eyes because it’s just, stuff like this happens,” she said back in August while pregnant with Amora. And now fans too understand just why she loves him so much.

“I plan to be jussss like Ciara: Fully loaded, loving husband & beautiful marriage, popping out kids left and right while still glowing—just overall happy,” wrote one person, while another said, “I’d be pregnant all the time too if I had a man like Russell Wilson.”

On his solo shot, one person said, “@ the third pic, I see why she having lots of babies, n-gga don’t look at me like that on this table cause I’ll immediately sit on ya.”

Another wrote, “Russell “Rico Ride” Wilson is back at it with the 5 o’clock shadow and high level cartel shirt split with chains and lips pooched. that little slick ass smirk tells me he’s got 3.2 million sperm waiting for the greenlight. She got pregnant last Valentine’s Day. Girl watch out.”

It’s clear Wilson got his wish after getting down on one knee on “The Ellen” Show in May 2022 to ask Ciara to have more kids.

“I have a question for you, a serious question. Can we have more babies?” he asked. “Just give me one more at least.”

Ciara hesitantly responded, “We definitely can, we just need a little more time til we get there.” She said the “sexiest” thing about Wilson is watching him parent and care for their children.

The couple later revealed the singer’s fourth pregnancy last August after months of speculation about her baggy clothing attire. She shared a stunning black-and-white video of herself dancing by a pool, revealing her pregnant silhouette at the time.

The 38-year-old revealed that Wilson was the person behind the camera capturing all the angles of her baby bump.

“’You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,’” wrote Ciara in her caption of the video paired with her song, “How We Roll,” featuring Chris Brown.