‘Debating if Someone to Praise God or Not is Wild’: Ciara Criticized for Gospel Track After Her Worldly Singing and Dressing, Fans Rush to Her Defense

Pop-R&B singer Ciara made a guest appearance this month on the gospel song “Altar (Remix)” by Christian hip-hop artist Hulvey.

Although it turned out to be one of CiCi’s “favorite features” she’s ever done, online fans are not too happy with a seemingly secular artist singing for the Lord.

However, despite the shady comments, fans and friends, including fellow singers Monica and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, stepped in to defend her and celebrate her for the new song.

Ciara faces criticism for singing Gospel music. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

One said, “I really like this song. She need to sing and perform this God you are the great I am.” Another wrote, “Omg!!! @ciara we need more of this from you! So dope so beautiful! This is a banger.”

“Altar Remix with Hulvey and Ciara is not good! Light cannot fellowship with darkness. They are confusing the babes in Christ!” wrote one person on X.

The Spiritual Word posted about the backlash, where many suggested that the “Goodies” singer “has no business with gospel songs.”

A second post read, “We Hear A Collaborating Between Hulvey and Ciara, Ciara NEEDS To Renounce And Denounce Every Ungodly Song Video, And Social Media Dirty Dancing Post For Starters. We Shouldn’t Ignore her Being A Stumbling Block And Agent of Confusion for Young People, Adults, And The Body Of Christ.”

Some read the critique and asked, who died and made them Peter at the Pearly Gates.

“Debating if someone [can] praise God or not is wild to me! There were no perfect people in the Bible to my recollection,” one person wrote, as another asked, “But Michelle can ? Y’all pick n choose,” referring to Destiny’s Child singer and gospel artist, Michelle Williams.

One fan said, “Snoop [Dogg] did a whole gospel album and yall didn’t bat an eye at him. LEAVE CICI ALONE.”

Another listener added, “Well don’t ask for her prayer then since y’all so wishy washy,” referring to the prayer that led Ciara to her husband, Russell Wilson. She and the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback have been married for seven years and share three biological children as well as Ciara’s son from a previous relationship.

But it was two fellow Atlanta legends took to social media to celebrate their friend’s song.

Grammy-winning “Scrubs” co-writer Tiny replied to a video post Ciara made of herself singing the hit, “I absolutely love this song!!!”

“People have a problem with everything nowadays,” added Monica, aka “Goonica,” who was polished her chops as a singer in church, wrote. “That’s why you have to do what works for you and that’s exactly what she’s done and that’s exactly why she continues to excel! Happy Sunday, Have the day you deserve!”

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, the former Cheetah Girl and 3LW R&B singer now married to gospel superstar Israel Houghton, also weighed in, posting three hallelujah hand emojis, and doubling back to write, “This is so [fire emojis].”

Ciara and Russell have been very vocal and demonstrative of their faith. While discussing his relationship with his wife’s eldest son during an interview, Wilson said he believes God told him to be in young Future’s life the first time he met him at a few months old.

At the same time that God was speaking to Wilson, he also seemed to be in conversation with Ciara. In 2019, the “Promise” chart-topper shared with Angie Martinez how she prayed for Wilson.

“I prayed for a God-fearing man. I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom, to really learn from the wisdom that I’ve gained from the experience that I’m going through,” she shared.

She continued, “I prayed for a man that loved kids, because, obviously me having my son, if you’re gonna love me you’ve gotta love him. I prayed for a man that was worldly as well. Because I love to explore so someone that was gonna edify my world, that was important to me. I was ready to level up!”

Another way that Ciara displays her faith is by continuing to praise God for her seemingly blissful marriage and family. The two celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last July with a romantic trip to Japan. On the day of, she shared a post noting just how significant their bond was.

“In the Bible, the number 7 represents a full and complete world..My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you. Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much,” she wrote.

Wilson has always stood ten toes down for his wife who was slammed in 2023 after wearing a see-through netted dress to Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars After Party.

“Keep the Pressure on baby,” he wrote in her comment section after the harsh ridicule online.

But surprisingly, this is not the first time that Ciara has been featured on a Christian track.

In addition to “Altar (Remix),” she also appeared on Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s “In Spite of Me” in 2020 and Maverick City’s “On and One,” which also featured American drummer Harolddd and woman rap artist Rapsody in 2021.