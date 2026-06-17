‘I’m Going to Be Single for About 10 Years’: Russell Wilson Reveals the Promise He Made to Himself Before Meeting Ciara — and Why It Didn’t Last

Ciara has spent years answering questions about the prayer she says led her to Russell Wilson.

Before finding love with the NFL star, the singer ended her engagement to Future in 2014, just months after welcoming their son together.

Seven months after the split, she met Wilson. The pair married in 2016 and went on to build a blended family together.

After their wedding, Ciara revealed she had prayed for a God-fearing man who would love her son and share life’s journey with her.

Russell Wilson opens up about failed plan for his love life after his first marriage ended. (Photo: Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for WME)

Wilson has also spoken about manifesting Ciara in his life, but he now admits that pursuing the singer was not part of his original plan.

Ahead of their 10-year anniversary, the couple appeared on the “Baby This Is Keke Palmer” podcast.

While there, Wilson candidly shared what he was really looking for before meeting Ciara.

The retired NFL player was previously married to high school sweetheart Ashton Meem. They tied the knot in 2012 and divorced two years later.

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Wilson said his plan after that split was not to rush into another relationship.

“I’m 24 years old,” he said, reflecting on that time. “Just won the Super Bowl. I’m going to be single for about 10 years.”

His idea of singledom looked like fun before settling down again. He continued, “I’m going to meet some friends along the way, you know, and then you’re going to marry your best friend. That’ll be 10 years.”

But that isn’t exactly how his 10-year plan went. A year after the divorce, he met the “I Promise” singer.

He said, “And sure enough, about a year and a half into my plan. I met her. And I knew exactly when I met her, she was the one.”

NFL legend Russell Wilson opens up about how he manifested his dream girl Ciara and reveals that he fell in love with her at first sight 🥹❤️



What Russ wanted in his dream girl:



-Woman of Faith

-Faithful

-Independent

-Similar to his Mom

-Tilt the room when she walks in



“I… pic.twitter.com/dYWgsscuFr — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) June 16, 2026

Palmer asked Wilson to explain how he knew it was love at first sight with Ciara.

started off by recalling the moment a friend asked him who he saw himself with, and Wilson namedropped Ciara.

He remembered the friend saying, “I don’t think she’s going to like you,” but Wilson’s response was “She ain’t met me yet.”

Fast-forward to the second occurrence, where Wilson says he had dinner with his pastor after church, following the pastor’s sermon on non-negotiables.

Wilson decided he wanted to write five non-negotiables about what he wanted in a woman.

“Number one is I want a woman of faith, right? Who believes in God. I want a woman who’s faithful, not just to me, but to everything she does,” Wilson said.

His second non-negotiable was an independent woman. He said she “didn’t have to be Ciara, but somebody who had their her own identity. [She] wasn’t just Russell’s wife.”

He wanted someone like his mom, Tammy Wilson, because when his father, Harrison Wilson III, was on his deathbed, he told Russell, “You’re always going to be good because of your mama.”

Lastly, Russell “Wanted somebody that would tilt the room. When they walk in the room, the whole room changes.”

Three days after writing out his list and praying over it, she met Ciara and the rest is history.

“Life goes through its journeys and I think the most and significant piece to it all is you being able to lift the other person up,” said the former New York Giants player.

Giving a peek into how they make their marriage work, he said, “When I’m on my low, she lifts me up. When she’s at her low, I lift her up.”

Fans reacted to the clip on YouTube.

One person who studied Russell’s facial expression noted, “The way this mans eyes is so deeply locked on his wife when she speaks! love all over his face.”

Someone else seemed tickled about Russell explaining how his plan failed, writing, “When he talks about his plan!”

A third person enamored with the couple said, “You can tell they pour into each other.”

That bond was on full display earlier this month when Wilson announced his retirement from football after 14 years in the league.

The couple poured into each other publicly, sharing heartfelt tributes and reflecting on the sacrifices they made. Their messages made it clear that Wilson’s career was never just his journey — it was theirs.

In his video, he thanked his wife for being his best friend and partner through his journey.

Ciara left a touching response.

In the comments, she replied, “The best in the world! There’s only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It’s a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!”

In addition to Russell becoming a stepdad to Ciara’s son Future, 12, they welcomed three children together: Sienna Wilson, 9, Win Wilson, 5, and Amora Wilson, 1.

Russell’s been begging Ciara for one more child, and fans constantly assume she is pregnant. But she hasn’t made any announcements yet.