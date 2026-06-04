‘Definition Of Love’: Ciara Pulls at Heartstrings with Reaction to Russell Wilson’s Retirement — Proving Why They’re the Internet’s Favorite Couple

Ciara and Russell Wilson are frequently listed among Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples.

After the 14-year vet officially announced his retirement from the NFL this week, Ciara’s reaction has fans firmly ensuring they stay on the list.

On Wednesday, June 3, following a wealth of ongoing rumors, Wilson formally confirmed his departure from football courtesy of a touching video posted to Instagram.

Russell Wilson is officially retiring from football, and his wife Ciara is preparing to show her support as he embarks on a new career. (Photo: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

In a voiceover reflecting on his legendary career, Wilson took a moment to thank his longtime wife.

“And I thank you C,” he said. “Thank you Ciara for being my greatest blessing. My best friend and my partner through it all. None of this journey called life would have been the same without you.”

However, it was Ciara’s sweet reaction that had fans all in their feelings.

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“The best in the world!” she wrote in the comments. “There’s only one, 3! Always so proud of you! It’s a true blessing to go on this journey with you! My greatest inspiration! I love you so much!”

Fans quickly took to social media to react to the outpouring of love the singer shared for her athlete husband.

“Russell Wilson gets to go home for Ciara. To remind us life isn’t fair,” one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented.

“Now Russell going to make a football team with Ciara,” another added of the couple’s constant goals to expand their family.

“Amazing career you’ve had.. you will always be remembered as one of the BEST NFL players to ever do it,” a fan shared. “Congrats on all your achievements and enjoy retirement Russ. I know you & CiCi finna have a BLAST with all this extra time on yo hands now!! Blessings.”

Over on Instagram, one user also added a touching sentiment about the couple.

“This is absolutely beautiful…such an inspiration!!! Was never a fan of any of the teams you are on but you were still fun to watch!! Even still, I will ALWAYS be a Russell Wilson & Ciara fan!! You two are the definition of Love and greatness. Such a beautiful family. Good luck on your next chapter,” they wrote.

As for what’s next for the Super Bowl winner, unsurprisingly, he already has his next job lined up — and it’s a big one.

Wilson will join CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today” pregame show as an analyst throughout the 2026 football season, the outlet shared shortly after his retirement announcement.

“As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and ‘The NFL Today,’ I’m so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world,” Wilson said of his new position in the video montage.

An Instagram user summed up Wilson’s career and personal life with a detailed take.

“Thank you @dangerusswilson as a Fan, as a Football player, as Leader, a Father and as A Real Man. Despite it all other views a Real Life Role Model. Also to @ciara for being his Wife and giving a Man a family and a Legacy,” they wrote.