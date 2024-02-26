Russell Wilson Is Busy Plotting on Baby No. 4 Nearly Three Months After Ciara Gave Birth: ‘I’mma Need to Take You Out That Latex’

Ciara may have sung her truest words about the intimate dynamic between her and Russell Wilson when she said, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid,” on “How We Roll.”

So much so that a flirty moment between the couple while attending the SAG Awards on Feb. 25 has fans predicting that it won’t be long until the “Goodies” singer is expecting baby No. 4. The award ceremony marked her first major appearance since giving birth to her and Wilson’s third child, a daughter named Amora, in December, just days after “The Color Purple” Los Angeles premiere. The two are also parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 6, and son Win Harrison, 3.

The Grammy-winning temptress nabbed her first nomination in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category for the film, in which she portrayed the adult version of Nettie.

Ciara’s curve-hugging gown had husband Russell Wilson wanting to rip her out the latex outfit. (Photos: Ciara/Instagram.)

But well before winners were announced on stage, CiCi had all eyes on her as she strutted the red carpet in a brown latex Venus Prototypex gown. The curve-hugging dress boasted long sleeves with a turtleneck neckline, a peek-a-boo slit to show off a hint of cleavage, a ribbed corset-like top, touching, and a high slit allowing a single leg to be seen.

The ensemble and her fuller figure garnered fan reactions like, “That thickness looks soooooo good on you!! I’m loving the hips, the thighs!! Wait that sounded like…just know you look amazing!” As well as “Future somewhere punching the air!! She looks tf good and glowing.”

But the Denver Broncos quarterback may have had the best reaction of them all to his wife’s sex appeal. While seated at their table inside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, the lovebirds put on a mildly frisky display, all captured in a video shared by Ciara.

“I’mma need to take you out that latex,” says Wilson as he leans back into the Beauty Marks Entertainment company founder, who was playfully puckering her lips at her man.

“Oh, stop,” she utters. To which her husband responds, “Fine, fine, I’ll keep you in it.” At that point, the singer looks into the camera, whispers, “Stop, you play too much,” and ends the video with a smirk on her face.

"Imma need to take you out that latex" Russell Pleaseee

“Russ saw that post baby figure and said he want more,” read a reaction to their flirty moment on X. “She would be EXPECTING in the next two tweeks,” commented another user who is certain that the night ended to the couple’s delight. A third fan wrote, “It’s really Ciara in the video saying “stop you’re doing too much!” only to sneak in that smirk right at the end knowing she wants him to keep it going!”

Wilson has previously begged Ciara for more children, so the jury is still out if they have plans to continue expanding their family.

Better camera angle of the beginning of the fight when TSP crew tried to jump Cam Newton by blindsiding him with a punch.

Among the playful banter between fans, there was also mention of Future, the singer’s ex-fiancé, with whom she shares her firstborn, a son named Future Zahir, 9. The “I Never Liked You” rapper’s name was popular throughout the evening as a separate video of former NFL quarterback Cam Newton being jumped at a youth football tournament circulated.

The cause of the melee is still unknown. However, video footage proved that Newton was unfazed by the TopShelf Performance group lunging and swinging at him as he effortlessly knocked them over and placed one person in a headlock. To some, it served as a warning to the hip-hop artist that provoking Wilson to fight was not in his best interest.

“*Cam gets jumped by some bad ass kids at his football camp* Black Twitter: “See this is why Future better stop playing with Russell Wilson !!!!!!” read one post on X.

I also need y'all to know that Russell Wilson can do the same shit Cam Newton did today. Russ is just gonna do it in his crucifix necklace and 5 o'clock Dominican shadow beard though.





Ciara and the Super Bowl champion have both been on the receiving end of lyrics taking digs at their relationship. Future’s fans, however, have kept up tensions by insisting on making an issue out of Wilson’s father-son bond with his bonus son.