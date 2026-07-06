‘Oh I See It’: Ciara’s Romantic Date Night with Russell Wilson Sparks Baby Buzz as Fans Zoom In Before She Marks Their 10-Year Anniversary

It’s been a decade, and Ciara’s prayer is still working as she and her husband, Russell Wilson, celebrate another milestone.

The married couple began dating in early 2015 and got married on July 6, 2016, in a lavish ceremony in England. They were surrounded by family and friends, and Wilson has become a true father figure to Ciara’s son, Future.

After celebrating love during a whimsical date night in New York City over the weekend, Ciara dropped a special surprise in honor of their 10-year anniversary.

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a new song and a new post that has fans locked in. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Social media timelines are flooded with fans celebrating the couple and singing their praises for making it thus far in marriage with a blended family of four kids.

“It’s been 10 years since that prayer ??” asked one person. Another replied, “Women still asking for her prayer and men still laughing at him.”

But more curious people wondered, “What was her prayer again? Just asking for a friend.”

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One fan on X responded to the obsession: “Ciara’s Prayer” refers to a prayer that many people associate with Ciara after she spoke publicly about praying for a God-centered husband before marrying Russell Wilson.

The buzz grew even louder after she released her new single, “Yes,” on July 6, a romantic ode many fans linked to her husband.

On July 6, Ciara dropped her new single, “Yes,” which serves as an indirect love song to Wilson about giving in to a man who touches you the right way.

“Let’s get it popping. Just like a suit. We tied in. Me and you, baby locked in. I always want you beside me. I need your love,” she sings.

She concludes the track saying, “I don’t give a yes, give a yes, to everybody. But you know, you’re not, know you’re not just anybody.”

Touching words for the R&B vet who first brought fans hits like “Goodies,” “Promise,” “Greatest Love,” “And I,” and the infectious “Body Party.”

The song dropped hours after Ciara shared photos from their latest date night without the kids.

She and the retired athlete left the kids at home to attend Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, according to new photos. “A NighTT For Lovers,” was written in the caption.

Ciara wore a simple black silk dress with a semi-high slit, matching heels, and accessories including her giant wedding ring, bracelet, and cross necklace.

Wilson wore a dark blue suit and black shoes, and his sunglasses also drew attention to his wedding ring.

However, the comments raised a different question after zooming in.

“Lmaoo..I thought this was a pregnancy reveal,” said one eagle-eyed viewer.

A few dozen people seemed to confirm what they saw, including one who asked, “Is that a baby bump?” while another replied, “Oh I see it.”

In addition to Ciara’s 12-year-old son, Future Zahir, she and Wilson have welcomed three more kids: Sienna Princess, 9; Win Harrison, 6; and Amora Princess, who turns 3 later this year.