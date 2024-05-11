‘Why You Stop the Fun?’: Tiffany Haddish Compares Relationship with Ex Common to Day Care, Shares Surprising Reaction to His New Lady Jennifer Hudson

Three years after describing her relationship with artist-turned-actor Common as the “healthiest” she’d ever experienced, comedian Tiffany Haddish now likens their breakup to a child unexpectedly saying goodbye to a friend on the playground.

The “Haunted Mansion” star seems to be happy for her ex and his new love, talk show host Jennifer Hudson, speaking fondly of the two during an interview with Hoda Kotb on her latest podcast, “Making Space with Hoda Kotb,” aired on Wednesday, May 8.

Tiffany Haddish (L) reveals what dating Common was really like and how she feels about his new relationship with with Jennifer Hudson (R). (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

The episode titled, “Tiffany Haddish on Life, Loss & Laughter,” delved into the comedienne’s great loves mentioned in her book. She talked about her mother, her first best friend, her grandmother and the “Glory” rapper.

As they spoke about her new book, titled, “I Curse You with Joy,” Kotb asked her if Common was in the book.

Haddish said the book features men that she previously had bad relationships with, but claims hers with the Chicago native was “a great” one.

The host then asked what she thought about Common’s new woman and Haddish replied, “I love Jennifer, girl, please.”

“I hope they’re having fun,” she added. “I had fun [when I was with him].”

Hudson and Common sparked dating rumors in 2022, which were seemingly confirmed during his appearance on her talk show. Haddish previously threw shade at their relationship, leading some to call her jealous or suggest she was not completely over the breakup with Common.

Common reacts to his appearance on the JHudShow.. he also shares if he’s the marrying type and if she’s “the one”



“At some point in my life I may want to do that… so when I feel that, I’ll communicate with that person and if she’s feeling that, then why not?”

🔗:… https://t.co/cXIRUmgrMF pic.twitter.com/zFRRpaSjyn — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 22, 2024

But the “Night School” star said it was “weird how it ended.”

“It’s like, you remember when you was a kid and you’d be on a play date, and y’all like playing, having a good time,” she explained. “And then all of a sudden, y’all like sliding down the slide, and then you turn around and go, ‘Where did they go? Where did they – where’d they go?’”

“And you see them waving at you and they mama carrying them. And they’re like, ‘Byeee.’ That’s what it was like,” she said.

Haddish explained she felt like “We was having fun. Why you stopped the fun?”

This is not the first time that she has mentioned that Common stopped the fun.

In a July 2023 interview with The Washington Post, she said “It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?'”

This directly contradicted the narrative that the “I Used to Love H.E.R.” chart-topper painted.

While on Jason Lee’s “Hollywood Unlocked,” Common said that he and his ex, both, “came to the understanding” and that their split was “mutual.” However, she claimed it was anything but mutual.

In April, Haddish shared with People magazine another version of how they started dating. For years they ran with the story that they got together first on a Bumble date and had met on the set of “The Kitchen” in 2019. Haddish is now claiming that Common chased her for years, wanting to be her sweetheart.

“The only celebrity I’ve entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, ‘OK, let’s do something.’ That was top of 2020,” she said in an interview with People, later revealing, “We met at the beginning of 2018, 2017.”

Haddish and Common’s relationship started in 2020 and lasted until August 2021. According to the Los Angeles native, she overlooked numerous warning signs before Common ended things over the phone, including when he didn’t invite her to his birthday party.

Even with the awkward breakup, she still says she cherished the time she spent with the Oscar winner. Now, after attempting to date on a few occasions, she’s embarked on a journey of self-love. Haddish recently disclosed that she has been practicing celibacy for the past six months.

“I just don’t wanna lay down with just anybody, you know? I just feel like, dang, I am the prize and these dudes gotta qualify,” she said.

“When I think about my track record of who I[‘ve laid] down with it, it takes like a year or so for me to even warm up,” she added. “It feels easy. I don’t know, I’ve been working out a lot. So I feel like I get my sexual frustrations out in the workout. And then, like I said, gadgets.”

Haddish also talks about her abstinence from sex and alcohol in her new book, hoping that this version of her self— even without Common— is the best yet to come.