‘You’re Horny Let’s Just Do It: Tiffany Haddish Admits She Was Making Reckless Choices In Men Before Deciding to Sober up and Become Celibate

Troubled comedian Tiffany Haddish has turned her recent misfortune into a bag. The “Girls Trip” actress has penned a new memoir that reflects on the ups and downs in her life and career.

The book, titled “I Curse You with Joy,” also revealed that the 44-year-old has been sober over the past six months, saying her life has changed for the better — including no longer dangerously drinking and driving and being more selective in who she shared her body with.

Tiffany Haddish claims “waking up to ugly men” led to her getting sober and being celibate. (Photo by Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

She had to cut out the liquor and focus on changing her life from the inside out — including adopting a new diet, herbs and going on spiritual retreats.

“I’m very sober,” Haddish admits to People. “I haven’t had a drink since [her DUI arrests]. When I sit back and look at my life, everything that’s crazy that’s happened is because somebody or myself had alcohol in their system.”

The “Nobody’s Fool” actress also said that she had advice for people who want to claim control over their lives but are struggling because of addiction.

“This is my challenge to people. Stop drinking for six months and just see how your life changes. You’re going to have your snatched body back; you’re going to see your relationships will be better and you’ll stop dealing with people you don’t need to be dealing with. My issue was I was waking up next to ugly men,” she explained.

“With alcohol [my mind] would just be like ‘You’re horny, let’s just do it,’” she said. Now, she says she “be like ‘nah, nope.'”

While she was possibly joking, some people on social media wanted to know who she was calling “ugly?”

“The ugly men bar needs explaining wtf lol” one X user tweeted.

“6 months of celibacy? Who was she having sex with 7 months ago. I don’t remember hearing her in a relationship with anybody,” another person on The Jasmine Brand’s Instagram wrote.

A few commenters didn’t believe she’s been sober for that long, claiming they saw her drinking on the Internet not long ago.

“I’m not taking no advice from this corn ball,” she said, adding, “And wasn’t she just on a plane drinking.”

The latter comment refers to an Instagram live Haddish made during her flight to Israel in February. In the video, she was seen drinking a beverage and insisted that the drink was orange juice, even as people questioned her sobriety then.

During the interview with People, Haddish unpacked the recent trauma in her life and what triggered her to drink.

A major experience that impacted her was a very public breakup with her ex-boyfriend Common, back in 2021. Then, just months later, she experienced the heartbreaking loss of her grandmother, who played a significant role in raising her during her formative years.

Things took a turn for the worse in January 2022 when she was arrested in Georgia on suspicion of DUI. This happened right before a lawsuit was filed against her and other actors, accusing them of sexually abusing or grooming children during filming. Although the lawsuit was dropped shortly after making headlines, the damage to her career and personal life had already been done.

As if that wasn’t enough, in November 2023, she found herself in trouble with the law again when she was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles. Police discovered her asleep in her car at an intersection in Beverly Hills.

“My world fell apart,” she said, adding the bright side to her experience, “I’ve learned to take tomatoes being thrown at me and turn them into tomato sauce and I’m going to make some spaghetti.”

Haddish’s latest book, following her 2017 New York Times’ bestseller “The Last Black Unicorn,” is scheduled for release on May 7.