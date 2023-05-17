‘Sis Hasn’t Heard His Relationship Stories’: Jennifer Hudson Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ Amid Rumors of New Romance with Common

Jennifer Hudson has managed to keep her romantic status quiet over the years, but she’s not afraid to express her current state of happiness.

The EGOT winner talked to “The Big Tigger Morning Show” of V-103 Atlanta via phone call and enjoyed a blithe conversation with co-hosts Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan and comedian Ms. Pat.

Jennifer Hudson attends the Fourth Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)

About halfway into the interview, Hudson explained that she was in a happy place. When asked if her happiness had anything to do with recent romance rumors between her and rapper Common, the 41-year-old attempted to giggle her way out of the answer.

“No, don’t giggle. Answer,” Morgan jokingly said.

“I’m just gonna tell you, I am – I am just very happy,” Hudson replied before breaking out into a lyrical duet with the star of “The Ms. Pat Show.”

It appears as if Hudson is taking a page out of her alleged lover’s handbook when it comes to playing coy about their relationship.

In an early 2023 interview with Gayle King, the EGO winner was asked about his association with the fellow Chicago native.

“She’s [Jennifer] one of the most beautiful human beings I ever met,” said the 51-year-old, smoothly straying away from answering her question. “I’m just grateful to even know her.”

Hudson and Common first began igniting dating rumors after they were spotted out during a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia last July. A month later, the unconfirmed couple attended a back-to-school event in their hometown.

It appeared that their friendship turned romantic after they met while filming the upcoming futuristic thriller “Breathe” last year. In the movie, they reportedly play husband and wife, but Hudson insisted they were simply co-stars during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told the outlet before adding, “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Later that year, in December, the rapper-turned-singer and the singer-songwriter were spotted inside Common’s black Range Rover, both wearing comfortable, casual looks.

While both celebrities have not confirmed or denied their speculated romance, they continue to spark dating rumors anytime they are photographed together. TMZ recently captured photos of the alleged lovebirds walking down a path in Chicago.

Not only are Common and Jennifer Hudson at ease together, but they've also started to act like a long-term married couple who go on romantic walks in the middle of the day. pic.twitter.com/fGUnavA6hg — My Life In The CHI (@mylifeinthechi) May 6, 2023

After news about the two entertainers made waves on social media, plenty of fans warned Hudson to run in a different direction, given Common’s unlucky track history in love.

“Common is about to waste Jennifer Hudson’s time,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another user penned, “Common and Jennifer Hudson are all booed up and I’m asking if sis hasn’t heard his relationship stories.”

The “Come Close” rapper has been in numerous long-term relationships with successful women in the industry, such as Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, Serena Williams, Angela Rye, and most notably comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The two were in a public relationship for over a year after meeting on the set of their 2019 film, “The Kitchen,” which ended in Nov. 2021. The “Girls Trip” actress seemingly confirmed her ex was dating Hudson in a viral TikTok video.

Despite Common’s history, it looks as if Hudson isn’t worried about his past but is more focused on creating more happy “moments.”