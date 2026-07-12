‘Who the Hell …’: Tiffany Haddish’s Brutal Joke About Trump Triggers White House Meltdown — Her Unfiltered Response Only Makes It Worse’ 

Tiffany Haddish is clearly enjoying her time filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on his popular late-night talk show while he is away — but she likely didn’t think her hosting stint would incur the wrath of Donald Trump.

Throughout her weeklong term at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Haddish has spoken about Trump various times, specifically about his ill-fated Great American State Fair.

However, the comment that likely sent him over the edge is what she said about his appearance.

Tiffany Haddish got a rise out of the White House with a joke about President Donald Trump during her guest hosting stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this past week. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

During her monologue to open the show on Tuesday, July 7, the “Girls Trip” star made a remark about Trump endorsing Team USA for the ongoing World Cup — in which the Americans were eliminated by Belgium in the round of 32 this week — and also the size of his hands.

“People are blaming Donald Trump for the loss after he got FIFA to help Team USA,” Haddish said. “It seems like everything Trump touches dies. Which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f—cked up.”

The following day, the White House responded with an official statement and spokesperson Davis Ingle bluntly asking “Who the hell is Tiffany Haddish?”

On that evening’s show, on Wednesday, July 8, Haddish reacted to the jab and opened the episode addressing the newfound controversy.

“I got a shout-out from the White House today. For real, y’all,” the comedian continued. “They issued an official statement about this joke I made last night. Some little snitch at ‘USA Today’ asked [the White House to comment.]”

The Emmy winner then unleashed on the Trump administration with a quick rundown of her resume

“Who am I? Huh? I’m the b—h you walk past to get to your coach seat, motherf—ker,” Haddish said. “Who am I? I’m a ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit model. Who am I? Who the f—k is Davis Ingle? Who is that? Is that a new character on ‘Little House on the Prairie?’ But your a— in the White House. You in the wrong house!”

Always looking for a moment to add in the laughs, Haddish added, “This is exciting. The White House is mad at me, y’all. This is the day that I finally become Jimmy Kimmel.”

“I do got one question though” she asked the audience. “If the president pulls me off the air, do I still get paid for the whole week? Do you know, Guillermo? Do I get paid?”

The comments on YouTube about Haddish’s hosting did not disappoint.

”Tiffany is hilarious! I laughed the entire monologue,” one user wrote.

“You have just gained a fan. Awesome energy!!!” added another.

A third user warned, “Hey White House, you really don’t want to piss this woman off.”

Up next for Haddish is the comedy film “Haunted Heist” alongside fellow comedian Lil Rel Howery.

It’s described as following four friends on a reunion trip and find themselves involved in a robbery and take shelter in a mansion haunted by ghosts from the 1960s.

The project is set to hit theaters nationwide on July 24