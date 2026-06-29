‘It Sneaks Up on You’: Tiffany Haddish Says a String of Losses Led to Her DUI Arrests as Prosecutors Fight Bid to Dismiss Her Case

Emmy- and Oscar-winning Tiffany Haddish is still fighting to clear her name after her life and career spiraled out of control.

In 2022, the “Girls Trip” star was arrested for DUI in Fayette County, Georgia. Months later, Beverly Hills police arrested her again on the same charge.

Haddish said both arrests shook both her personal life and career, leaving several projects in jeopardy.

Tiffany Haddish has told a Georgia court that a four-year delay in resolving her suburban Atlanta DUI case has harmed her career. (Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Haddish is now telling the world what was happening behind the scenes at that time in her life.

During a recent interview for “Happy with Tammi Mac,” she admitted she got her first DUI days after two back-to-back losses.

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“Four days after she passed, I got a DUI charge,” Haddish began. “I got arrested, and then my dog died right before my grandmother passed away. I had that dog for about 14 years. I didn’t know I could love an animal that much. It was a lot.”

The actress lost her grandmother, Alice Ray, a former 1950s swimsuit model who was her primary caregiver during her youth and her biggest personal inspiration.

At the time, she was filming “Haunted Mansion,” alongside Keith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, and Jamie Lee Curtis. It was not released until 2023.

“The day I got arrested, after I got out—which was like an hour and a half after they arrested me—I still got to work on time at 6 a.m. I still showed up to work,” she explained.

“I wanted to leave set, but I know it was costing a lot of money.”



Tiffany Haddish says she thought she was going to get fired as she opens up about getting arrested for a DUI four days after her grandma passed, which all occurred while she was filming the Disney movie Haunted… pic.twitter.com/RBQoNWH6bq — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) June 25, 2026

The comedian informed her co-stars and producers of her arrest, who didn’t believe her until her mugshot made headline news about 5 o’clock that evening

“You really got arrested? This is your mug shot. It looks great. They were like, ‘You really got arrested? We didn’t believe you. We thought you were joking.'”

Haddish said the jokes lasted 10 minutes before a brutal reality set in. She said she thought, “‘I’m probably gonna get fired. This is a Disney movie. This is probably gonna be a problem.'”

She then grew emotional as she reflected on the lesson her grandmother instilled in her and the grace she received when she needed it most.

It was in January 2022 when Peachtree City police near Atlanta also found Haddish asleep in her vehicle and arrested her.

Her second arrest took place in Beverly Hills on Nov. 24, 2023, after police found her asleep behind the wheel of a running car stopped in the street.

Comedian & actor Tiffany haddish arrested for DUI once again in Beverly Hills after falling asleep behind the wheel pic.twitter.com/t4wPiiItoi — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 24, 2023

The case was settled, her two misdemeanor DUI charges were dropped and she received one year of probation.

The “Nobody’s Fool” actress later accepted a plea deal that dropped the DUI charges in exchange for a no-contest plea to a vehicle code violation.

Regarding the unresolved Georgia case, Haddish confessed, “I was like I’m not drunk. I definitely was … I did smoke some weed, though. But um that’s neither here nor there.”

The “She Ready” comedian says she’s ready to defend her name in court and move on from the stain placed on her career.

“I want my hearing date. I’m going to have my date. I want my day in court,” she states. “But who knows? By then, by the time I get my hearing date, the laws might change, then maybe they’ll drop it.”

Haddish has since got her life together, learning to cope with with grief and the lessons from her grandmother and coping with grief.

“I kept trying to figure out how to handle the grief. I’d get on stage to do comedy, then suddenly start crying in the middle of my set. I turned it into part of the performance, so people thought I was acting. But I wasn’t,” she shared.

“That’s grief. It sneaks up on you, and I had to figure out how to cope with it.”

Haddish now wants the Georgia case thrown out. Her attorneys told TMZ the more than 50-month delay violates Georgia law and has damaged both her career and personal life.

TMZ reported that prosecutors admit the four-year delay could hurt their case but say it was unintentional. They also argue Haddish never formally requested a speedy trial, a key requirement under Georgia law.

They also opposed Haddish’s claim, stating that she has not shown the pending charge cost her work or restricted her international travel.