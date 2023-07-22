‘Was Jennifer Hudson There’: Tiffany Haddish Says Breakup with Common ‘Wasn’t Mutual,’ Claims He Broke Up with Her Over the Phone After Failing to Invite Her to His Birthday Party

Comedian Tiffany Haddish has finally spilled the not-too-funny beans on how her ex-boyfriend Common broke up with her. She said it took place over the phone, but there were signs all along that she might have missed.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

According to the “Haunted Mansion” star, while she was happy with her former beau, the Chicago native thought the relationship had “run its course” and even stopped inviting her out to some milestone events that, as his girl, she should have been.

One of those events was a concert in New York, which she stated in an interview with the Washington Post. The other events were birthday parties — for Barack Obama and his rapper’s own 50th soiree in March 2021.

Somehow, Haddish missed the hint that he was growing apart from her, even though she described their relationship as “the healthiest” and “safest” one she had experienced.

Haddish says he eventually called her on the phone and ended the almost two-year relationship.

In a 2021 interview with Jason Lee, Common said the split was “mutual” and motivated by the busyness of their “careers.”

At the time, Haddish would not go into details about the breakup but said she was “disappointed” in the truthfulness of his explanation, claiming he told her something different. In 2023, she went into more detail about what happened.

“It wasn’t mutual. It was more him saying, ‘I think this relationship has run its course.’ And I was like, ‘OK. Like, you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. OK?’” she explained.

The two broke up officially in November 2021, and now, both stars are dating others. Haddish has been rumored to be involved with a bitcoin tycoon, and Common has been linked to fellow Chicago native, Jennifer Hudson since as early as July 2022.

Fans were quick to jest that the former American Idol star might have been in the picture way back then.

“Tiffany stop. Was Jennifer Hudson there? at the party?!”

Fans have previously accused Haddish of throwing shade at Common and his rumored boo. However, she is still holding out for love, even if the “Glory” rapper was not the Prince Charming she thought he was.

“I’m a pretty positive person, and I’m here to have an experience,” the “Girls Trip” actress said. “I would love to have a partner to experience it with.”

Still, she is skeptical because of her troubled past with me, adding, “But also, I guess I’ve been alone for so long. And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?”

Haddish concluded the interview by sharing that her career is her top propriety even when it comes to having children, adding, “My jokes are my babies.”