Tiffany Haddish Accidentally Spills the Tea That Common Was Pursuing Her for Two Years Which Seemingly Intersects His Dating Timeline With Angela Rye

Rapper and activist Common has been known for being a serial dater, unable to stay in relationships. He’s dated professional athletes, political analysts, singers and Emmy-winning actors and some would say he’s the luckiest man in the world.

But not his ex Tiffany Haddish who says Common is the only celebrity she had an entanglement with.

Tiffany Haddish is spilling more details about her relationship with ex Common amid rumors of his alleged breakup with Jennifer Hudson. (Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/WireImage)

“The only celebrity I’ve entangled with, it was two years of him chasing me down before I finally was like, ‘OK, let’s do something.’ That was top of 2020,” she told People magazine.

Haddish confirmed that she and Common were dating in August 2020 after wrapping on the set of the 2019 film “The Kitchen.”

Despite previously claiming they met for the first time on set, she now claims that the “Testify” artist had been pursuing her for two years before dating, “We met at the beginning of 2018, 2017,” she said.

They decided to part ways in August 2021, but the breakup was unexpected for Haddish, who alleged that she missed all the red flags prior to Common breaking up with her over the phone and he failed to invite her to his birthday.

“Everybody was like, ‘Oh, Tiffany, you wanted to marry him so bad,’ and I’m like, if I wanted to marry that man, I would not have been talking about him buying me an apartment building,” said the “Girls Trip” actress. “I think a deed is more powerful than a marriage license and easier to get out of. At least there’s some return on that investment.”

Common has dated Erykah Badu, Serena Williams,Taraji P. Henson , Tiffany Haddish , Angela Rye now Jennifer Hudson he is the male version of Lori Harvey pic.twitter.com/A9UnYl9XDR — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 11, 2023

Common and Haddish’s romance began not long after his on again, off again relationship with Angela Rye. The two began dating in 2017 and parted ways for good sometime in 2019, which crosses within the timeline of when Common began dating his co-star.

Rye’s ex previously stated that he had lost interest in the relationship, though the former CNN contributor believed they were headed in another direction.

“We had been talking for about two months about let’s see where things go, because I’m leaning towards ‘I want kids’ and he was leaning towards ‘I don’t know,’” Rye said on her “On One with Angela Rye” podcast in December 2020. “I think when somebody tells you I don’t know, they just tell you that because they don’t really want to hurt you.”

She continued, “He’s more established in his career. We have a little bit of an age difference. And he has a fully grown, wonderful human daughter in law school. So not wanting to start over is a thing.”

Common has also dated neo-soul singer Erykah Badu for two years and has said he struggled to “eat” while getting over his “first love” in 2002.

“I discovered I didn’t truly believe in myself wholeheartedly with every morsel that I had in my body, and I discovered that through a breakup. I was in a relationship with Erykah Badu,” Common said in 2018. “When we did break up, one of the most important things I discovered was that I was scared to wear my greatness … Which meant I could be in a relationship and dim my light for others.”

Common has also dated Serena Williams. He’s now romantically linked to fellow Chicagoan Jennifer Hudson. The pair have been dating for over a year, and it is alleged he recently asked for her hand in marriage but she declined.

There has been no information for corroborate a marriage proposal between the two.