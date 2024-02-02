King Harris Claims He Popularized the Phrase ‘Standing on Business,’ Not Internet Star Druski

King Harris sparked a debate on social media after he claimed he popularized the phrase “Standing on Business.”

The son of music superstars T.I. and Tiny Harris admitted in his Instagram Story that although he didn’t invent the phrase, he is the one who got, “everyone saying it.”

King Harris (left) goes off after Druski (right) films music video in Atlanta for “Standing on Business.” (Photos: Prince Williams/WireImage, @druski/Instagram)

A shirtless Harris can be seen showing his fans a T-shirt that read, “Standing On Business” before putting it on in the video obtained by Live Bitez.

“I gotta go pull up on Druski,” Harris said in the video. “Let me show y’all something,” as he zoomed in on the T-Shirt. “You see that? All my godd-mn members, y’all get ready. It’s time to stand on business. I ain’t the one who created it, but I’m the one who got everyone saying it.”

Harris added that it would be a lie to say he created it, but he also claimed it became popular following his public confrontation with his parents during a Falcons game last November. The 19-year-old claimed “I Stand on business” during a verbal back and forth with parents T.I. and Tiny Harris while he was live-streaming on Instagram. Things turned physical when dad had to restrain him by putting Harris in a headlock.

The teen had claimed he got into fights in his gated neighborhood and preferred staying at his grandmother’s home when his T.I. called him out. King captioned another Instagram Story following the altercation, “I Stand on business don’t give a f–K who you are 100. If ima mistake say dat stop making the world think u fw me when u don’t 100.”

In the new video, King claimed that he was responsible for the news, television networks, football players and kids saying the phrase. “When you ask who got the news saying it? Who got ESPN saying it? Who got football players saying it? Who got kids saying it? Who got everybody saying it? It’s me!”

“Sadly, man, when me and pops had that altercation, man, that’s when everyone came out ‘Standing On Business,'” he added. “If we gonna be 100 percent about it, that’s when everybody came out with that, ‘Standing On Business.’ … Because when Druski was saying it, all this s—t wasn’t happening… I put that s—t on the map, you hear me?”

‘Stand on business” is a commonly used phrase, though comedian Druski popularized the phrase on social media several months before King and T.I.’s tussle at the Falcon’s game.

Druski went viral after he created a funny video skit about handling business that he shared with his 6.8 million followers on Sept. 28, 2023. Druski captioned the video, “Dudes say ‘Standin on Business’ BUT DO THE OPPOSITE.”

After The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of King’s video, fans debated whether he was full of himself or if he had a good point.

“Give him his credit he definitely made it popular when he went viral,” claimed one fan. “Nah it was already popular when he said it, that’s why he was saying it lol,” noted another.

After one fan replied, “Give KING his props cuz he definitely the reason everybody saying it.” Another wrote, “Just because you didn’t see it doesn’t mean it wasn’t happening. I was seeing it everywhere months before he said it.”

Despite the controversy, King is capitalizing on the altercation with his parents with a new clothing line utilizing the phrase. The aspiring rapper has T-shirts and sweatshirts imprinted with the phrase and also announced a new song titled “SOB.”