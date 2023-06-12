‘I’m Grateful to Know Her’: Common Describes His Rumored Romance with Jennifer Hudson the Same Way He Did During the Start of His Relationship with Tiffany Haddish

Common has yet to confirm his rumored relationship with actress Jennifer Hudson, but he had the biggest smile on his face after her name was mentioned in his recent interview.

During a recent appearance on the “TODAY” show, the “Shilo” actor discussed the longevity of his successful career in music, television, film and Broadway.

Common shared that his “purpose in music and art” is for “something higher than me,” and of how he works to strike a balance between work, family and friends.

Common (R) gushes over unconfirmed romance with Jennifer Hudson (L) (Photo:@iamjhud/Instagram) (Photo:@common/Instagram)

“I make sure that I’m in tune with my family, my loved ones. I go back home to Chicago, it keeps me rooted,” he shared on June 8.

Once the 51-year-old finished his response, Al Roker smoothly slid Hudson’s name into the conversation.

“Speaking of loved ones, is there any truth to you and Jennifer Hudson?” asked Roker.

Common played coy as he shied away from talking about their rumored romance, but he didn’t hold back from praising the EGOT winner for the type of woman she is.

“I’ll say this, speaking of Chicago she’s a Chicagoan and is an amazing human being. I’ve always been, like inspired by her. She’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met on the planet,” he gushed.

Common continued, “Incredible heart, umm and she’s just dope.”

The “Just Wright” actor also said witnessing Hudson’s evolution from a singer to actress to talk show host has left a lasting impression on him. “I’m grateful to know her,” he said.

For months now, fans have been suspicious of the two Chicago natives dating after they were spotted on a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia last July. Weeks later, the two were captured attending a back-to-school event in their hometown.

Their friendship reportedly took a romantic turn during 2022 filming for the upcoming futuristic thriller “Breathe.” In the film, Common and Hudson play husband and wife.

Though they each stated that they met during filming, Hudson performed as a surprise guest at his 2014 “AAAH!” music festival.

Despite all the speculation, the “Dreamgirls” star claimed that she and Common were simply just co-stars.



“We shot a film together, and he played my husband,” she said during a chat on “Entertainment Tonight.” “We gotta eat between those moments.”

A movie-set romance is not unusual for Common, who also met his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Haddish while filming the 2019 drama “The Kitchen.” The two dated for over a year before eventually calling it quits in November 2021.

Cousins! According to People Magazine a source close to Tiffany Haddish & Common have confirmed that the couple have decided to go separate ways after one year together!

•

It has been stated that both of them were too busy within their careers to make time for one another. pic.twitter.com/iQ4KI1uJP9 — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) November 30, 2021

When asked about his relationship with the “Girls Trip” actress during a 2020 interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Common described his love for Haddish in a way that’s similar to how he described Hudson as of late.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, just a beautiful person,” he said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life.”

In addition to Haddish and Hudson, Common has been tied to many women in the industry, such as Erykah Badu, Taraji P. Henson, Serena Williams, and Angela Rye. However, it seems like no one has officially taken him out of the dating game completely.