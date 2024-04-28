Brushing Off Breakup Rumors, Jennifer Hudson Describes Watching Common Tell Another Woman ‘I Love You’ on Film Set

Long before recent Jennifer Hudson and Common breakup rumors, the two award-winning actors portrayed a husband and wife in the new action thriller, “Breathe.”

Hudson plays Maya, a young protective mother trying to survive in a world without oxygen and protect her children and Common, plays her scientist husband, Darius. But in a recent interview, she shared how she felt about watching him tell another woman “I love you” on set.

Jennifer Hudson speaks on working with Common amid breakup rumors. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

The movie also stars Milla Jovovich as well as “Beasts of the Southern Wild” actress Quvenzhané Wallis, who plays the couple’s daughter.

In an interview with VIBE magazine, Hudson revealed how she feels about a line in the movie where Zora tells her father that she loves him. In the scene, Zora reportedly says, “I love you Black man” and Common’s character Darius says to his daughter in return, “I love you Black woman.”

“I love that line,” said Hudson. “I think, one, it’s a beautiful thing to see a Black cast speaking to each other in that way. And two, I think it’s within the characters. Darius’ character was heavy into Black history books and I think that was his way of instilling it within his child.

She further explained, “It’s just showing their relationship; a beautiful relationship between the Black father and his daughter. I feel like it gave the sentiment of what their family represented.”

Breathe is an upcoming American science fiction action thriller film directed by Stefon Bristol, written by Doug Simon, and starring Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhané Wallis, Common, and Sam Worthington. The film is set in a world where oxygen levels pic.twitter.com/3fHPAR5y60 — Newmovietrailers (@MarinovBor35227) April 11, 2024

Common and Hudson seemingly confirmed their relationship back in January when he appeared on her talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” after almost a year of speculation due to their frequent hangouts.

The rapper has dated several other famous women, including actress and comedienne Tiffany Haddish, whom he dated for about one year beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans on social media often troll Common by claiming he has commitment issues and that he will never get married.

After both Chicago natives attended a Bulls game together in December as their first public outing, one X fan wondered, “How long [is] this one gonna last?”

Shout out to Chicago's own Common & Jennifer Hudson for pulling up tonight ❤️@common @IAMJHUD pic.twitter.com/SCwm8MQfBQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 31, 2023

Therefore rumors of Hudson recently turning down Common’s marriage proposal have many believing the two have officially called it quits.

One person posted, “Jennifer hudson came on in the car and my mom said ‘why didn’t she marry common? [laughing-crying emojis].”

Regardless if the rumors are true, some fans hope they are not, as many have enjoyed seeing the two embrace their budding romance.

One fan replied, “I like this couple, Jennifer is now family but she don’t know it yet. They look very good together, don’t hurt my girl, Common.”

“Breathe” will be available in theaters and on demand on April 26.