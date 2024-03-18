Russell Wilson Seemingly Gets Petty with Ciara’s Ex Future, Refers to Young Future as His ‘Legacy’ Via the Jay-Z Song Choice

Days after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have signed up her son with rapper Future to play his Pittsburgh Pirates Little Leagues team.

The quarterback, originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles as a 41st-round pick in the 2007 Major League Baseball draft during his first year at North Carolina State, declined to enter pro baseball then and was subsequently drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Colorado Rockies. The multi-sport star, who was an infielder in baseball, enthusiastically cheered on his stepson Future as he batted and hit for his new team.

Fans say Russell Wilson was trolling rapper Future with photos of himself and little Future. (Photo: @DangeRussWilson/Twitter)

Wilson shared a clip of the hit on his Instagram Stories and Twitter, showing support for his 9-year-old bonus child.

The next panel of his story showed him and the young baller posing next to each other. Both have shades on and sporting gear with their teams’ logos on them. Wilson rocked a Pittsburgh Steelers sweatsuit, and Future, beaming with a smile, had his yellow Pirates baseball jersey on.

Tagged in the post were his wife, the “How We Roll” singer, the Steelers organization, the NFL, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and MLB. Wilson then wrote in celebration of the youngster’s athletic prowess, “Future 3 Sport Star” with four emojis of stars and a gold trophy.

Despite his efforts to make the post about celebrating his stepson, fans made it about his wife’s ex and the child’s famous rap dad.

QB1 looking good in his Steelers gear 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vjxqkLsykm — Deeeenice 🎀🤎 (@denisenicolepax) March 17, 2024

The background music accompanying Wilson’s post was Jay-Z’s “Legacy” from his album “4:44.” The upbeat track discusses the legacy created for the Carter family name, as the New York rap giant goes into detail about how hard he worked and what other family members have done to uplift the name.

Yet, some on social media speculated that the song choice was a subtle dig at the “Flip Flop” artist, suggesting that young Future is Wilson’s true legacy rather than his biological father.

“‘Future’…see what ya did there Russ,” one person wrote.

“Why we still calling him baby future for This Baby Russ,” another wrote.

Name dont mean nun the 🌎 know thats russ baby — Hugo (@901Chi_) March 17, 2024

One person tagged the rapper and wrote, “Letting another man raise your child not shameful? @1future.”

A fan stuck up for the rapper, tweeting, “Y’all act like this is Futures only son… that MF busy as hell he don’t got time for all that extra curricular activities s—t.”

Future has a total of eight kids with four different women. Therefore, fans have applauded Wilson for being such a great dad to the younger Future since entering his life when he was a few months old.

During a recent sit-down with Brandon Marshall on his “I Am Athlete” podcast, Wilson likened his role as a bonus dad to the biblical story of Joseph stepping into parent Jesus.

For Wilson, loving the young boy is his following what God told him to do the moment that he saw him as a toddler.

Now, years later, he has tried to raise Ciara’s oldest son like his own, teaching him sports and being his greatest coach and fan outside of his mother.

In 2023, Wilson posted a video on his Instagram of Lil’ Future playing baseball and him making a major milestone.

The QB captioned the post, “His first Home Run way over the fence! 2 hours post game..Future taking ground balls, pop flies & extra swings. Right before Sun down. Anything worth having we all have to work for!!! Proud dad moment.”

Fans have relentlessly accused Wilson of trolling Future with his “dad life” posts. It’s unclear if the “March Madness” rapper was present for his son’s home run or the recent hit. But he rarely shares images of his kids on his social media pages, therefore it’s likely we would never know. But he is known to drag Wilson and his ex in a song or two.

“Dont care Future album drop friday lol,” one person joked on X.

Future and Ciara dated in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and ended their relationship months after the birth of their son who was introduced to Wilson as a toddler. Over the years, Future has called out his ex and her husband in various songs.

Last year on Quavo’s track, “Shidd (Turn Your Clic Up)” he raps, “I got it out the field, f—k Russell.” The song dropped after the happily married couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary.