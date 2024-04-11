‘This Is the Kind of Man I Want’: Ladies Drool After Russell Wilson Reveals What He Asked Ciara After He Proposed

Russell Wilson is sharing the question he asked Ciara after she accepted his marriage proposal in 2016. The couple were married in an English castle later that year and now share four children together.

They welcomed their newborn daughter Amora last December and also share 6-year-old Sienna, 3-year-old Win and Ciara’s 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, whose father is her ex-fiancé Future.

Wilson and Ciara met nearly a year after she called off her first engagement and her first son’s birth. In the latest cover of Essence magazine, where the NFL quarterback was named the Second Sexiest Man of the Moment, he shared the key to the couple’s successful marriage.

Russell Wilson (L) reveals the question he asked Ciara (R) after he proposed. (Photo: @ dangerusswilson / Instagram)

The title of the article is “Russell Wilson: Faith, Family & Football,” and the 35-year-old told the outlet that his faith in God is the key to his happy marriage. He also shared the question he asked Ciara after she accepted his proposal.

“When I asked her to marry me, once she said yes, I said, ‘Before we go do this, can we pray? I want to make sure we always put God at the center of it all,’” he revealed.

“And so I think the thing that hopefully exudes from our love is that, listen, love is never perfect. But we continue to try to put God first and pray over each other. We have these four beautiful children that we get to raise every day and it’s the greatest gift in the world.”

Fans on X were quickly smitten by Wilson’s comments about faith and his wife, where one exclaimed, “This is the kind of man I want!!”

“A man who prays over you and out God first … yes please,” added another.

Meanwhile, others commented on Wilson’s outfit choice. In some of the images from his cover shoot, the former Denver Bronco wore a fur coat paired with a white tank top and jeans on the cover, and flashy jewelry dripping from his neck and wrist. It’s not his typical look, but fans found it a bit comical. “It’s giving 2000s r&b album cover and I love it,” replied one.

“This cover screams ‘Your BD could never’,” echoed another. “’Faith, Family, Football!’ That’s a Lance Sullivan quote,” noted one, a reference to Morris Chestnut’s character in the 2013 film “The Best Man Holiday.”

Wilson and his wife began dating in 2015, and 38-year-old Ciara recalled telling a friend that she wanted a “God-fearing man” during an interview with People before the nuptials.

“I remember telling my friend the kind of guy I wanted,” she said. “A God-fearing man with a very fun spirit who loves kids and would really, truly care for me. Marriage is something I look forward to. I believe in family, and the beauty of two people committing to spend their lives together.”

Wilson also spoke about the early days of their relationship during his appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, as she described meeting his stepson.

“When I walked in the room and I saw, you know, little Future — he’s 9 months at the time or whatever — he crawls in my lap and it was like, you know, this is going to be my responsibility,” said Wilson. “I remember leaving that night… and God said, saying to me, ‘Raising this child it’s going to be your responsibility’.” The NFL star also called raising his stepson a “gift.”

Wilson also said that his faith in God keeps him grounded and “inspires” him to be the best version of himself for himself and his family so that he can inspire others.