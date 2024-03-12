Ciara Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Nude Dress Following Criticism About Last Year’s Sheer Oscars Outfit

Nude but modest was the theme of the night when Ciara stepped out onto the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party in a dress that has fans drooling over her fuller, curvaceous figure.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is proudly sporting her postpartum curves, having only given birth to her and husband Russell Wilson’s third child, a daughter named Amora, in early December.

Ciara is singer, wife, and mother of three. (Photo:@ciara/Instagram)

Ciara nicknamed herself “ThiCC-iara” in February, and thus far, she is living up to the name. She was adorned by a nude, cheeky latex bodysuit covered by a custom, equally flesh-toned, mesh, and rouched Usama Ishtay gown with long sleeves. The sexy look gave photographers and onlookers peeks at her midriff, thighs, and back.

Oohing and aww-ing fans can’t seem to get enough of the look, as observed in the countless comments about her appearance. “Thiccccc Ciaraaa is a different kinda baddieee,” said one person. Another noted, “That motherhood glow is so beautiful on ci. She looks comfortable with her weight and the confidence is there. This is the most beautiful she’s been to me.”

But plenty of others could not help but think of the joy the “Body Party” singer’s bodacious physique is bringing Wilson.

Ahead of stepping out for the March 10 occasion, it was announced that he would be signing a one-year deal for $1.2 million, the veteran minimum, with the Pittsburgh Steelers; his former team, the Denver Broncos, is set to pay him the remaining $37.8 million of his salary after parting ways two years into a five-year contract.

A new team and a tempting wife can only mean one thing, as far as social media users are concerned: more babies are on the way.

Thique! Ciara looking gorgeous in a custom illusion mesh mermaid Usama Ishtay dress for Vanity Fair’s #Oscars party ✨ pic.twitter.com/eHcyd2x2Bj — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 11, 2024

“Positives: Ciara is pregnant. Russ overperforms when his bae is carrying his seed,” tweeted an X user, who is already projecting the benefits of the Wilson gang adding a seventh man to their family roster.

Including their latest addition, they are also parents to their daughter Sienna and their son Win, as well as Ciara’s firstborn, Future Zahir, whom she shares with ex-fiancé rapper Future.

“Russ gone keep playing cause he planning on making more babies with this fine woman!” wrote an Instagram user. “They moving to a new city next season. Oh yeah she gonna be preggos next season,” read another hot take on her drool-worthy look.

While someone else expressed that she was more than enough woman for the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback. “Yeah Russell ain’t cheating fasho he had her at every size and now he get da thick her,” they wrote.

Last year, Ciara turned heads at the same event when she left very, very little to the imagination with a Pete Dundas crystal-embellished crosshatched gown. Underneath the net-like dress, the Beauty Marks Entertainment founder wore a black thong and flesh-colored pasties on her bare breast, giving the illusion of her being almost completely naked.

To some, the look was considered a scorching hot win, but for others, it was too risqué and showed a lack of respect for her role as a mother and wife. She coyly addressed the “selective outrage” in a TikTok post, where she draped a blanket over her body and pretended to pose for cameras without showing any skin aside from her face.