‘Imagine Disrespecting the Man That’s Raising Your Son’: Future Gets Clowned By Ciara Fans for ‘Sneak Dissing’ Her Husband Russell Wilson

Rapper Future is at it again, disrespecting the man helping to raise the son he shares with Ciara.

The two Atlanta natives began dating in 2012, got engaged in 2013, and ended their relationship months after welcoming their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in 2014 due to numerous rumors of infidelity.

Over the years, the rapper has called out the mother of his 9-year-old son and her now-husband, Russell Wilson, in various interviews and songs over their ongoing custody battle.

Russell Wilson and Ciara (left), Future (right): (Photos: Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Jon Kopaloff)

Now, he’s back slamming Wilson on Quavo’s track “Shidd,” where he raps, “I got it out the field, f—k Russell.”

The “Body Party” singer and Wilson recently celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary, though it’s unclear exactly what warranted this particular bashing. However, Ciara fans and other social media users are not here for any slander about the Denver Broncos quarterback.

“Imagine disrespecting the man that’s raising your son.”

“Not you sneak dissing the man who raising your child.”

“Russell is going to handle it with class and not even respond and take his son to Disney World.”

“He really mad cuz Ciara got away and his son call him dad.”

“Future, you gotta stop living in the past.”

Most fans believe Future is still “hurt” that Ciara moved on and found a man who loves and supports her son from a previous relationship. One individual joked that the self-proclaimed “Toxic King” deserved the same treatment as Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

They wrote, “I know it will never happen, but i wish Russell would Will Smith Future one time. But run fast because Future got guns.”

Regardless of how “hurt” fans say Future may be, Ciara and Wilson have been living their best lives unconcerned about his behavior. Many have applauded the NFL player for stepping up and playing a huge role as a stepfather in little Future’s life.

The married couple has since welcomed two more children, a daughter named Sienna and a son named Win. Meanwhile, Future has eight children with eight different women, four of whom were born after Ciara’s son.