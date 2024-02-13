Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Allegedly ‘Furious’ Over Upcoming Lifetime Documentary, Claims His Ex-Wife Is Being ‘Exploited’

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, believes her upcoming documentary, “Where is Wendy Williams?” is another way for people who do not have her best interest at heart to exploit the television host.

The raw and unprecedented look at her life after departing her eponymous talk show in 2021, her battle with alcoholism, financial status, and her health struggles will air in a two-night special on Feb. 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter reportedly is furious over new documentary that will tarnish her legacy. (Photos: @thewendyexperiencepodcast/Instagram @therealkelvinhunter/Instagram)

The documentary was announced on Feb. 1, almost exactly a year since the media figure was spotted in public for the last time in New York City. According to Lifetime, it was filmed over the past two years. Hunter and Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., were both asked to participate in filming, but her ex declined the opportunity.

A person close to their inner circle told The U.S. Sun that “Kevin was shocked to see his ex-wife portrayed in such a negative light in the Lifetime trailer” and that “he was also totally blindsided that their son, Kevin Jr., ended up signing onto the project after he initially said he wanted nothing to do with it.”

The trailer reveals Williams’ father, Thomas Williams Sr., her sister, Wanda Williams, manager, Will Selby, and other members of her team make appearances in the documentary. Her brother, Thomas Williams Jr, who previously slammed her for showing up to a family gathering last April with a camera crew, was not seen in the footage.

I know this Wendy Williams documentary about to be some shxt cause her big sister Wanda never shows her face. I’m gagging pic.twitter.com/PpRdkySWVo — 𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐌𝐎𝐉𝐎 (@Miss_Mojo) February 2, 2024

The celebrity gossip maven speaks candidly about not having any money, wanting to return to television, and feeling as though she does not have anyone who truly cares about her in her life.

In an emotional clip, the 59-year-old is seen without her wig as she is consoled by Blac Chyna. Elsewhere in the teaser, the daytime Emmy nominee seems out of sorts while being questioned about an empty vodka bottle.

Hunter reportedly said the latter scene was “very sad,” and that he is “furious” Williams is “still being exploited to that level.” The insider further alleged that “Little Kev was repeatedly advised that it was a bad look to be involved in this project and that it was not in his best interest to have his name attached to it.”

Williams, on the other hand, is not only the subject of the documentary but also one of its executive producers. Confessional-style scenes make it appear as though the project is a means of her reclaiming the narrative about her life.

She filed for divorce from Hunter after more than 20 years together in 2019. That year, it was revealed that he had fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Their divorce was finalized in 2020. However, since their split and his ex’s downward spiral, there have been numerous reports of him being strapped for cash.

The former “The Wendy Williams Show” executive producer is currently involved in two lawsuits: one with Essentia Insurance Company over a claim for his damaged Ferrari and a $10 million wrongful termination battle with production company Debmar Mercury.

His social media was once filled with photos of him and Hudson, but Hunter has since removed them all. He now only has a solo image of himself and another promoting Florida restaurant Vegan Nose.

Two weeks before the “Where is Wendy Williams?” documentary was announced, New York radio host Miss Jones claimed that her industry friend relocated to Florida after months of going unseen. She also alluded to Williams hiding from Hunter and moving to protect her money from her ex.