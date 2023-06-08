‘She’s Taking It Day By Day’: Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks Into Treatment Facility Amid Her Son’s Claims About Her ‘Fatal’ Drug Abuse, Manager Denies Her Team Is ‘Taking Advantage’ of Her

Wendy Williams‘ manager, Will Selby, is denying claims from her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., that the former talk show host is being taken advantage of by her team amid her battle with alcoholism.

Kevin blamed his strained relationship with his mother on her struggle to stop drinking during a recent interview. He also revealed she was hospitalized last month in New York.

Will Selby and Wendy Williams.

According to Selby during a separate interview this week with “Entertainment Tonight,” Williams is currently receiving treatment at a wellness facility.

“Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best. She’s taking it day by day. And that’s another thing, too, does anybody even ask like, ‘How’s she doing?’ Does anyone even care,” said Selby. “I feel like everyone just puts out negative information about her and that’s the focus.

He continued, “Why don’t we just stop for a moment and just say, ‘Hey, how is she? Is she doing OK today?’ Why is that not the focus? Why isn’t that what we’re talking about on a daily basis?”

Williams has been up front about some of her struggles, which include alcoholism, lymphedema and Graves’ disease. Her talk show was also canceled following Williams’ absence from the show as she dealt with her health issues.

Selby asked the public to show the former radio host some compassion as she gets well and focuses on herself.

“Just understand that she’s a human being that’s going through a lot. She’s dealing with a lot and support her, please,” he added. “She’s only thinking about things that she wants to do in her life. She’s only thinking about Wendy 2.0 and her new chapter of her life, and the things that she wants to accomplish, and that’s our focus.”

Williams’ son said recently that he was concerned about the people around his mother and her alcohol consumption.

“I know the rate that she uses alcohol isn’t like a normal person — and we’ve spoken about it,” Kevin said. “I’ve said ‘This is one thing where you don’t know how to approach it normally, and that’s fine.’”

Selby denied that he was taking advantage of the former “The Wendy Williams Show” host, who allegedly asked for his assistance.

“Taking advantage of her for what? To get what? To do what? I’m not here to brag, but I was doing just OK before Wendy came along,” said the former jeweler. “And I insisted on helping her because she requested my assistance.”

Selby also pointed out that Williams was placed under a court-appointed guardianship and he could not make any business deals without the guardian signing off. Williams was placed under guardianship after her financial adviser at Wells Fargo had her bank accounts frozen and filed a petition citing that Williams was of “unsound mind.”

“Wendy is under a guardianship. Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her — everything has to get approved by that court,” said Selby. “So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone — we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?”

Selby then began to criticize Kevin for publicly sharing that he feared for his mother’s life instead of reaching out.

“If your mother was near death would the first thing you do is call an online publication? … I usually don’t do this,” Selby said. “I’m only speaking on behalf of my client, and I’m not trying to have a debate with Kevin. You know he’s a young man, and honestly, I feel like he’s gone through a lot. He’s probably dealing with a lot,” he continued.

Fans reacted to Selby’s comments on social media, and one theorized he may be near the end of his reign for clapping back at Williams’ son.

“There goes the jeweler,” they wrote. “It’s nice to hear Aunt Wendy is recovering.”

“Let’s not act like Auntie Wendy don’t have a coin. I’m side eyeing this man already.”

“Oop he a little sassy,” added another.

“Based on his remarks …. I trust the sons judgment sorry !”

“For what? ….yup he guilty. Get him away from her.”

One fan implied that Selby told on himself with his comments. “He just said out loud, ‘It’s me! I’m the opportunist trying to take advantage of her.’”

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti agreed with Selby and pointed out her financial conservatorship. He also claimed the outlet Hunter reportedly spoke with, The Sun, often publishes “false narratives.”

“This publication has released false narratives with the intent to release stories without fully vetting information, which is a disadvantage to the public, and is unprofessional and unethical,” said Zanotti. “We ask that the world continues to pray for the well-being of Wendy as she continues to recover from a very traumatic two years.”

Kevin admitted there might be things going on that he’s not aware of with his mother. He also believes her team is enabling her drinking problem as her condition worsens. He’s “praying” and hoping for her full recovery and to reunite with Williams sooner than later.