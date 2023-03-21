‘Leave Auntie Alone’: Fans Defend Wendy Williams After She Was Spotted ‘Drinking’ at a Bar Months After Rehab

Wendy Williams was spotted out enjoying a few drinks in New York City five months after she was released from rehab following health and wellness challenges.

The former daytime host spent last Friday at an Italian restaurant called Fresco by Scotto. She ended up at a gay bar called The Townhouse with “Naughty But Nice” podcast host Rob Shuter and some of his friends.

Wendy Williams. (Photo: @therealwendywilliamsonline/Instagram)

The 49-year-old journalist told Page Six that Williams “lit up like a Christmas tree to see someone she knew.”

Shuter talked about his encounter with Williams on the latest episode of his podcast. At the 3:13 mark, he revealed that Williams looked “well,” but seemed “lonely.”

“Wendy said ‘Come and join me,’” Shutter explained, “I said ‘I’m with my friends I’m not leaving them,’ and Wendy was like, ‘No, everybody!’”

Shuter continued, “We had a bite, we had some drinks, but then when we were getting ready to say goodbye, Wendy didn’t really want us to leave.”



The British native confessed that it was Williams’ idea to continue their fun night at the bar.

“Can you imagine, when we walked in with Wendy Williams, the place exploded. People went insane, they were sending drinks and coming over and taking selfies,” he said.

Shuter also stated that Williams’ told him she plans to move to Los Angeles in a few weeks for an upcoming show that purportedly is in the works.

It’s times like these that I, selfishly, wish Wendy Williams was healthy enough for show because we need her hot topics commentary on today, alone. pic.twitter.com/GMWAxw7sJO — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) March 20, 2023

According to Page Six, an individual who was dining at the restaurant said that Williams “kept saying she wanted to get drunk tonight. She wasn’t hiding her drinking.”

After news about Williams’ wild weekend, media personality Perez Hilton shared the information on his Instagram page, where several fans contributed mixed responses in the comment section.

“I love to hear some Wendy news.. glad she’s out & mingling.”

“Well if she doesn’t want the happiness let her destroy herself.”

“She doesn’t give 2 f*cks.”

“Listennnn y’all go ahead and leave Auntie alone ….”

In September 2022, Williams was checked into rehab for alcohol abuse. Her publicist told The Hollywood Reporter, “She [Wendy] is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback.”

The publicist continued, “Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Since her release from rehab in October, Williams was described in some reports as living a lonely life in New York and abandoned by friends.

Williams has been having a rough couple of years between her constant battle with addiction and health issues, Her health conditions grew so acute that the 58-year-old took a leave of absence from her daytime talk show “The Wendy Williams Show.”

The popular hit series ultimately was canceled in June and replaced with Sherri Shepherd’s live talk show “Sherri.”