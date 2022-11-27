Wendy Williams Reveals She Doesn’t Want to Get Married Again Following Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams recently shared the requirements she wants her potential suitor to have following a rare public appearance at WBLS’ Circle of Sisters discussion panel in New York City.

According to its site, Circle of Sisters, which ran from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, is an event that brings Black women together “to build community” through various activities, including exclusive performances, workshops and discussion panels.

Wendy Williams opens up about the ideal guy she wants in her life and says she doesn’t want to get married again. Photo:@wblscircleofsisters/Instagram

Williams, who attended the Nov. 21 event, revealed to New York’s WBLS’ 107.5 midday host Jus Nik the first thing she spots in a man before pursuing anything.

The 58-year-old said when asked if she’s open to love, “I will never deny it. The first thing I look at when I see men is are they wearing the finger. ‘Cause if they’re wearing the finger that’s an immediate hello.”

Further in the conversation, Williams admitted that she doesn’t want to get married again. Williams was previously married twice.

She said, “I can’t wait to fall in love again. I don’t want to get married. I want him to already have kids. I want him to be someplace around my age. Maybe 10 years younger than me and maybe 15 years older than me. You know what I mean. And we’ll be able to do things together.”

Williams added, “If we want to all of sudden fly from New York City, if we want to fly to France and be there for two days to have food or whatever. I want to be able to be qualified with a man that ‘Come on baby, let’s do it.’ “

The former radio personality was married to her first husband, businessman Bert Girigorie from 1994 to 1995. Following her divorce, Williams began dating Kevin Hunter.

The pair would get married in 1999. Williams and Hunter’s union was met with cheating and abuse allegations. In April 2019, Williams filed for divorce after Hunter cheated on her and fathered a child with Sharina Hudson. Williams and Hunter’s divorce was finalized in 2020. Williams and Hunter also share a son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

As Williams’ comments began circulating online, many brought up how healthy she appeared.

“She looks great, hopefully she’s feeling better.”

“I’m so happy she’s doing better and looking good.”

“She looks good and healthy!”

“Glad to see her looking and sounding like her old self again!”

“She looks great! Glad she’s doing better.”

Williams’ admission about love and marriage comes months after she made headlines for flashing a diamond ring in a viral TikTok video that later ignited marriage rumors. In the clip shared on Aug. 1, although Williams didn’t disclose the person’s name, she did, however, inform the social media user that she was waiting for him while he shopped.

The following day, Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO Jason Lee claimed that he got a phone call from Williams, and she revealed that she had gotten married. He said on his live stream, “I get a call from Wendy and she says to me, “I’m coming to L.A. on Friday.’ I said, ‘okay’ and she says, ‘I’m married….I got married.’ “

Williams would later double down on the marriage allegations in another phone call with Lee, despite her team denying the claims.

Since then, no news about Williams’ alleged marriage or relationship has been released to the general public.