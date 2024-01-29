Serena Williams Struggling to Fit Her Bum In Designer Skirt After Second Baby Has Black Women Collectively Nodding Their Heads In Agreement

Serena Williams shared a rather relatable moment for most women after giving birth to their second child, such as she did welcoming her second daughter with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, in August.

The tennis champion has been open and unapologetic about her recent fitness journey and sharing her workout regimen over the past few months. Fans online would say “Serena you looking Tour ready” and “I wish I had that body of yours…looking that fine after having a baby.”

Serena Williams shows off her workout routine since welcoming her second daughter in August. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

Jan. 28 was no different after Williams shared a video with the caption, “The Diary of a Denim skirt (part 1) #valentino,” on Instagram. The nearly one-minute clip shows her trying on a floor-length skirt from the Italian luxury brand that she got back when she was pregnant with Adira.

The 42-year-old, who can be seen in a blue Nike bodysuit, struggled to pull the $3,800 skirt up over her bum as she turned to the camera and said, “I can’t fit it.

“Honestly, I should have been able to fit it by now,” Williams continued. “But I … got distracted for about a month. We got a ways to go. Houston, we go a problem. Palm Beach, we got a problem.”

West Palm Beach, Florida, is where she gave birth to Adira at St. Mary’s Hospital, where they welcomed their first daughter, 6-year-old Olympia Jr.

At the end of the video, Williams added, “Back to the drawer for now!” over a photo of the skirt.

Her video received nearly 200,000 likes and her comments were flooded with positive and uplifting remarks — mainly from Black women — about her body. Others went on to praise Williams and her slimmer figure. Two commentators wrote, “Girlllll that’s the bootie people are paying for lol. Rock it out!” and “Well done on sharing the reality of post partum … not just the glamourized instagram version.”

Being critical of the brand, two more said, “Valentino sizing is probably not for real women… You good” and “@serenawilliams if you don’t leave that pentecostal Valentino skirt right where it’s at!!!!”

Although many would not directly bring up Williams’ name in major fashion conversations, she became the first athlete to be awarded as a Fashion Icon at the 2023 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards last October. This honor has previously been held by Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Zendaya, Pharrell Williams, and other fashion-forward people in the industry.

Still holding trophies and setting records! Serena Williams accepting the Fashion Icon Award in full Thom Browne look at the #CFDAAwards 💕



She is the first athlete to receive the Fashion Icon award! pic.twitter.com/RqNKCBXbzy — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 9, 2023

Williams is also a regular at Fashion Week in New York, London, Paris and the annual Met Gala celebration, where she dons extravagant fashion on the carpet that even her first-born diva Olympia favors. At the 2023 Met Gala, Williams and her husband, Reddit co-founder, debuted her baby bump during her pregnancy with Adira.

They documented many moments during her pregnancy via her YouTube channel, including the moment when she and Alexis told Olympia she was going to be a big sister, her baby shower/gender reveal, and a grand reveal of Adira’s nursery.