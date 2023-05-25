‘The Pure Joy In Her Daughter’s Face’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Is Over the Moon About Becoming a Big Sister In New Video

Serena Williams revealed at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month that she and her husband of nearly six years, Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child.

Now the tennis superstar is giving fans a glimpse of how her eldest child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., handled the big news.

In a sweet YouTube video uploaded to Williams’ personal channel on Tuesday, May 24, she documented the exact moment when her 5-year-old daughter found out that she was becoming a big sister.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian tell their 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, she’s becoming a big sister. (Pictured: @SerenaWilliams/ Instagram)

As the four-minute video titled “Olympia’s Surprise” opened up, a positive pregnancy test revealed itself on the screen.

“I just took this test today,” Williams said behind the camera, “and just super happy.”

The 41-year-old then placed herself in front of the camera and revealed that her daughter was completely oblivious to her pregnancy.

Related: Five Clues We Missed That Serena Williams Was Expecting Before Revealing Her Second Pregnancy

“Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant,” she said.

Though Olympia was kept in the dark about their growing family, the preschooler knew something was different about her mama after noticing her ballooned belly.

“She did call me fat,” The Michigan native recalled, “and then she got really like stressed out, she’s like ‘Mommy, you’re fat,’ ” she said mimicking Olympia’s distraught voice.

The video then transitioned to a clip of her, Ohanian, and Olympia sitting down on what appeared to be a sofa.

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother,” Williams asked her daughter while hiding her belly in a loose blue T-shirt and buttoned-up jeans. “Well, we went to the doctor and it turns out I’m not getting fat. But, I have a baby in my belly.”

Evidently taken aback, Olympia asked her parents, “Are you kidding me?” Which Ohanian gleefully responded, “No, you’re gonna be a big sister.”

Once Williams unbuttoned her pants and showed Olympia her baby bump, the child’s excitement couldn’t be contained for she hugged her mother, bounced off of their couch, and ran around their living room all while screaming for joy.

“I’m so excited,” she shouted as she jumped from one location to another.

After her energy calmed down, Williams and Ohanian explained to Olympia how she will soon carry more responsibility because of her new role, “You got a lot of work to do,” the successful Internet entrepreneur told his firstborn.

The remaining three minutes of Williams’ recording highlighted her and Ohanian’s Met Gala process as they prepared to unveil the big news to the public.

Commenters under her video fawned over Olympia’s reaction, suggesting that she will undoubtedly be a great big sister.

“Congratulations Serena. The pure joy on your daughter’s face made this video. She is so beyond happy and funny. I am so happy that you continue treating your fans to more of Serena. Tennis is not the same without you.”



“You can tell Olympia is beyond happy, she is so ecstatic congrats again guys! Love you S”

“This is adorable! Congrats on the addition to the family!! Olympia is gonna be the best big sister!!”

“Love you Serena, Olympia and Alexis. Olympia is ecstatic, She will definitely be a good big sis.”

Williams and Ohanian have been working on a second child for quite some time. In a February interview with Gayle King for “CBS Mornings,” she explained Olympia’s new way of manifesting a younger sibling.

“Now she prays for a sibling,” Williams said. “And the other day she’s like ‘Everyone has a brother or sister but me,’ and I’m like, ‘Olympia, I’m working on it. Mommy worked a little too long, in tennis.’ ”

Last September, the 23-time Grand Slam winner played her final tennis match at the U.S. Open. She successfully made it all the way to the third round before getting eliminated by Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic.

Though it hasn’t even been a year since she said goodbye to her first love, Williams’ presence on the court is greatly missed by beloved fans, and her legacy will always be remembered.