‘She Needs to Keep You’: Serena Williams Gets a ‘Stunning’ Makeover Following Criticism About Her Unrecognizable Look at Paris Fashion Week

Serena Williams is receiving praise from fans after her makeup artist Renny Vasquez shared a new glam video of the tennis star following criticism about her look during Paris Fashion Week.

The Olympic champion was criticized earlier this month after fans claimed she claimed that her unrecognizable look made her melanin look “damn near faded,” sparking conversations about her skin color and makeup choices.

Williams is known for doing her makeup sometimes, but she absolutely served with her latest glam look in an Instagram video posted on March 13. She is seen sporting an all-black ensemble with natural and warm tones highlighting her fabulous cheekbones in the short clip.

Serena Williams. (Photo: @serenawilliams/Instagram)

The 42-year-old sported a honey blond wig in the video, similar to the one she wore at Fashion Week as well as at the Academy Awards last weekend, but some fans thought her makeup while in Paris featured her with a lightened complexion. However, fans had no criticism of her most recent glam look.

Vasquez shared the video with the caption, “I’m so happy I got to hang out and glam with one of my absolute favorite girls @serenawilliams. I truly love and adore her and her beauty inside and out. By the way… you know I can’t go anywhere without my @makiajbeautylight to do makeup with and grab some content so of course I had to share it with my girl and the team. @angelameadowssalon killed the hair @kmcme17 did her thing on styling!”

A person from Vasquez’s team can be seen holding a Makiaj beauty light to Williams’ face to show off his impressive work. She then can be seen blowing a kiss to the camera and getting up from her chair as Usher’s “Good Kisser” song played in the background.

Fans loved Williams’ new glam look and reacted in the comment section. “You ate this up …. she looks stunning,” wrote one. Another added, “Yes you got her right!”

“FINALLY She needs to keep you. People talk about her appearance so much smh she looks great,” noted another.

The mother of two also stunned fans with her look while attending the Academy Awards Vanity Fair party on March 10 in Los Angeles.

The sports icon stunned in a floor-length black evening gown with white and red trim, which she paired with matching long black gloves.

Though Vasquez did not do her makeup for the Oscars, fans loved her new look and suggested she keep whoever did her glam look for the event. “Keep the person who did THIS MAKEUP,” wrote one.

The person responsible for her Paris look is Richie, a French makeup artist based in Paris, who has done other looks for Serena at the Balmain and the Balenciaga show.

Serena Williams is consistently bashed for her features; dark skinned, hair texture, muscular body structure & etc. It’s rooted in anti-Blackness & transphobia.



Y’all confused why she’s sometimes unrecognizable? She’s been chasing for an aesthetic that y’all would deem worthy.. pic.twitter.com/IHSoI25kgM — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) March 3, 2024

Williams is likely back home with her husband, entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their two children; daughters Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., 6, and Adira River Ohanian, the latter of whom was born last August. She revealed her second pregnancy at the 2023 Met Gala ceremony in May.