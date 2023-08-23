Serena Williams Fans React After the Tennis Champ Welcomes Her Second Daughter, Adira, with Husband Alexis Ohanian. See Photos

Adira River Ohanian is the name of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s new baby girl and Olympia’s little sister.

The couple shared a loving family photo of the baby in separate posts on Instagram.

Mom donned a hot pink Gucci sweatsuit while surrounded by her hubby in a Los Angeles Golf Club T-shirt and her princess, in heart dress, who held the newborn in a white and gray elephant blankie. Little Adira was swaddled so tight that all fans could see was her hair peeking out and a portion of her little brown profile.

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their second daughter, Adira River. (Photos: @serenawilliams/Instagram; @alexisohanian/Instagram)

While the baby’s face was obscured, everyone could see Dad, Mom, and big sis’s faces— all beaming with ear-to-ear smiles.

Serena revealed the newborn’s name on her page, but the Reddit co-founder poured out his heart while thanking the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she gave birth to their first daughter.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT,” Ohanian wrote in his caption. “Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”



Fans were just as ecstatic as the Williams-Ohanian clan..

“God Bless all. I’m so glad Serena had a safe and successful delivery.”

“Such a beautiful family! Welcome to the little princess.”

“CONGRATULATIONS @serenawilliams@alexisohanian@OlympiaOhanian@oracene.”

On her Instagram profile, Olympia opted to show the tiny snookum’s face as she wrote, “My sister and me” in the caption of their photo. Mama Serena slid into the comment section and adoringly added, “My babies.”

A few of the comments zoned in on Olympia bursting with pride and always stealing the show.

“Olympia looks very pleased & like she is taking sole responsibility for this blessed event.”

“I’m so happy for y’all!!!!!! And @serenawilliams will be able to really relax and enjoy each moment…. What a blessing!!!!! Thank you for sharing @alexisohanian !!!!!! ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!! (I’m loving the blue nail polish!!!!”

Serena Williams is having a baby girl!



Congrats to Alexis & Serena ❤🍾



This reaction is so sweet.



Olympia is going to have a Venus to her Serena 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rTrBvV5nHa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 31, 2023

Olympia became a big sister just one month before her sixth birthday. During Adira’s gender reveal party, the five-year-old said she thought her mom might bring her home a little brother.

Even though she was wrong, the young lady didn’t seem disappointed one bit. She seemed to love the idea that she was going to be a big sister and, from the looks of things, will shower the baby with all kinds of love.

Williams has documented most of her second pregnancy journey via YouTube, where she shared a sweet video with Ohanian and Olympia loving on the new baby.

